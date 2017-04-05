Don’t Know What Hygge Is? You Will After You Stay at These 10 Resorts

If you haven’t heard of hygge, you probably haven’t picked up a dictionary in the last few months. The Danish term—pronounced “hue-guh” and roughly translated to “coziness”—was shortlisted to be Oxford Dictionary’s 2016 word of the year, setting off a trend in all things warm and fuzzy. Of course, plenty of luxury hotels have been serving up heaping helpings of hygge since long before Oxford jumped on the bandwagon. Here, we select our favorite hygge hideaways from New York to New Zealand for any time of year.