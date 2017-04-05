Don’t Know What Hygge Is? You Will After You Stay at These 10 Resorts

View slideshow
APRIL 05, 2017

If you haven’t heard of hygge, you probably haven’t picked up a dictionary in the last few months. The Danish term—pronounced “hue-guh” and roughly translated to “coziness”—was shortlisted to be Oxford Dictionary’s 2016 word of the year, setting off a trend in all things warm and fuzzy. Of course, plenty of luxury hotels have been serving up heaping helpings of hygge since long before Oxford jumped on the bandwagon. Here, we select our favorite hygge hideaways from New York to New Zealand for any time of year.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

Trend to Watch: White Hot Jewelry

Embrace the white-hot heat of summer with these six cool new designs. Their chic shimmer will brighten up every hot-day activity, from poolside parties to post-sunset fetes.
View Slideshow

10 Over-the-Top Easter Eggs That Are Almost Too Beautiful to Eat

Jelly beans are fine, and dyed eggs are cute, but the Easter tradition we love more than any other is a deliciously decadent chocolate egg. And nowhere is this spring treat more delectable than in...
View Slideshow

10 Luxurious Suites Offering Epic Adventures

Who says you can’t have a high-octane adventure in the lap of luxury? Across the globe, some of our favorite hotels and resorts are welcoming adventurers who love white-water rafting, mountaineering...
View Slideshow

6 Brands Bringing Bespoke and Made-to-Measure Fashion into the Modern Era

Not everything should be merely a click away. Personalized clothing and accessories—even those that can be acquired online—require a bit more thought and, ultimately, reveal a sense of character.
View Slideshow

9 of the Most Wildly Expensive Speaker Cables Available

It’s no surprise that audiophiles will pay top dollar for high-end loudspeakers and stereo equipment. But it may be shocking to learn the extreme prices hi-fi aficionados will pay for cables. Believe...
View Slideshow

Exploring San Diego by City and by Sea

Despite being the eighth-largest city in the United States, San Diego exudes an understated, laid-back charm generally found in much smaller communities. Located around 120 miles from Los Angeles,...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Luxury Travel

2796 Stories Available | Advanced search
8 Ships That Prove River Cruising Can Be Luxurious...
These river boats offer the most luxurious amenities—and adventurous itineraries—on the water…
View Slideshow
8 Ways to Do the Kentucky Derby Like a VIP
The ultimate VIP itinerary for an unforgettable Kentucky Derby…
View Slideshow
10 Luxurious Suites Offering Epic Adventures
From private butlers to personal plunge pools these 10 suites prove adventure can be luxurious…
View Slideshow
EXCLUSIVE: One&Only Resorts to Open Two Safari...
One&Only’s new safari camps will be luxurious home bases for exploring Rwanda’s national parks…
Read Article
Michael Caines’s Delicious New English Countryside...
The Michelin-star chef’s new Lympstone Manor is a luxurious gastronome’s getaway…
Read Article
Cempedak Island
Indonesia’s Exotic New Private-Island Resort
Cempedak Island has opened on a secluded 42-acre isle in Indonesia’s picturesque Riau archipelago…
Read Article
The philae was a stunner, each of its staterooms fit for a pharaoh
Can This Luxurious Nile Cruise Ship Revive Egypt’s...
A new cruise ship is bringing luxury to the Nile—and travelers back to Egypt…
Read Article
10 Stellar Resorts Perfect for Stargazing
These remote resorts are perfectly positioned for taking in the stellar views…
View Slideshow
10 Trips to Take Before It’s Too Late
In honor of Earth Day, Robb Report travels to 10 amazing destinations that may soon change forever…
View Slideshow
Inside the 7 Most Luxurious Suites at Sea
Sail away in ultra-indulgent style with these seven extravagant cruise ship suites…
View Slideshow
2796 Stories Available | Advanced search