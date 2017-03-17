Eat, Sleep, Repeat: The 7 Celebrity-Chef Restaurants Dominating New York’s Hotel Scene

  • Gina Hamadey
MARCH 17, 2017

Just like the city itself, New York’s hotel scene never seems to slow down. With every new opening comes a crop of fresh luxuries luring travelers with over-the-top penthouses and amenities. Lately, it seems even celebrity chefs are eager to check in to the city’s newest hotels. José Andrés, Wolfgang Puck, Tom Colicchio, and other luminaries of the culinary world are choosing the city’s most talked-about new stays for the locations of their own highly-anticipated grand openings. For the hottest meals in town, these seven celebrity chef–run hotel restaurants are the reservations you’ll want to book right now.

