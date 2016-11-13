The Eight Most Amazing Golf Courses in New Zealand

View slideshow
  • James A. Frank
NOVEMBER 13, 2016

Spectacular new courses throughout the country are calling attention to the long-overlooked golf destination.

Whenever the British went, golf was sure to follow. New Zealand was no exception. Claimed by the British in 1788, the country today is second in the world in golf courses per capita. (Golf’s birthplace, Scotland, is No. 1.) Its rugged coasts and lake-strewn mountains offer an inspiring canvas for course designers, whose recent layouts—capped by Tom Doak’s breath-taking Tara Iti, which debuted last October—are finally getting New Zealand the attention it deserves as a golf destination. With Tara Iti topping the list, Kiwis can now lay claim to three courses that are solidly in the world’s top 50—not bad for a country of just 4.5 million people. Following are eight of our favorite spots to play on the North and South Islands. 

 

 

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

5 Jewelry Pieces You Can Wear All Winter

Hoping to stay stylish all season long? Take these tips from Elizabeth von der Goltz to heart—she’s senior vice president of fine apparel and jewelry at Bergdorf Goodman in New York. Here, she...
View Slideshow

17 Reasons Why Wine Lovers Will Love Vienna

In Vienna, you can take a streetcar to wine country. With slightly more effort, you can venture farther afield into the hillsides above the Danube and wander among 1,700 acres of vineyards, where you...
View Slideshow

Celebrate Repeal Day the Right Way with Five Pre-Prohibition Spirits

“Prohibition has made nothing but trouble.” – Al Capone On January 17, 1920, the 18th Amendment to the United States Constitution, enforced by the Volstead Act, began the government’s mandated...
View Slideshow

9 Gorgeous Gifts for the Home Design Buff

For the special person in your life whose home is stocked with a carefully curated collection of art and furniture, look for beautifully crafted gifts that will delight their design-minded...
View Slideshow

5 Coveted New Fragrance Launches in Time for the Holiday Season

The fifth sense—that of smell—is believed to be our most sensitive, with its powerful ability to uncover memories and instantly tap into past emotions. To help you create new memories this holiday...
View Slideshow

12 New Jets, Helicopters, and Flight Services Debut in Florida at NBAA

The National Business Aviation Association’s (NBAA) Business Aviation Convention and Annual Expo (BACE) may possibly be the most boring title for one of the coolest trade shows on earth. The annual...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Luxury Travel

2664 Stories Available | Advanced search
10 Epic Ski Trips for 2017
The 10 epic ski trips you have to book this season…
View Slideshow
The Best New Year’s Eve Parties in Every Time Zone
Wherever you’re headed this New Year’s Eve, we’ve got the countdown party for you…
View Slideshow
Photo by Lewahouse.com
This African Marathon Is the Ultimate Bucket-List...
Bragging rights included: Kenya’s thrilling safari marathon…
Read Article
Palace Hotel Tokyo Makes the Season Special with a...
The two-night package helps rekindle the flame with spa treatments, a seven-course dinner, and more…
Read Article
17 Reasons Why Wine Lovers Will Love Vienna
Famed for its composers and pastries, the Austrian capital is one of the top destinations for wine...
View Slideshow
British Columbia’s Most Extreme Heli-Skiing Trip
British Columbia’s most adrenaline-pumping heli-ski experience…
Read Article
The “Magic Remains” on this Controversial Caribbea...
Making magic on the Caribbean isle of Grenada…
View Slideshow
Photo by Oberto Gili
Vacation like Roman Nobility at This New Italian H...
This historic Italian villa is Rome’s most exclusive new hotel…
Read Article
Photo by ©Werner Straube
The Peninsula New York Debuts Fifth Avenue Suite
The spacious suite includes a 10-person dining room, marble bathroom, and more…
Read Article
Tanzania’s New Private-Island Retreat Will Take Yo...
Tanzania’s spectacular Thanda Island is a tropical retreat unlike any other…
Read Article
2664 Stories Available | Advanced search