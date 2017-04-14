Escape Tax Season at These 10 Tax Havens Around the World

View slideshow
APRIL 14, 2017

Everybody dreads tax day. A few of us even go to great extremes to avoid it. With that fateful April day fast approaching, some of us might be thinking of getting away, perhaps to a place where the weather is fine—and the taxes are low. Whether you’re searching for a way to stash your cash, or just need a beautiful distraction in a foreign land, these 10 tax havens are sure to keep your mind—and your money—away from greedy old Uncle Sam.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

Exploring San Diego by City and by Sea

Despite being the eighth-largest city in the United States, San Diego exudes an understated, laid-back charm generally found in much smaller communities. Located around 120 miles from Los Angeles,...
View Slideshow

10 Luxurious Suites Offering Epic Adventures

Who says you can’t have a high-octane adventure in the lap of luxury? Across the globe, some of our favorite hotels and resorts are welcoming adventurers who love white-water rafting, mountaineering...
View Slideshow

Making the Cut: Engraved Watches Return to the Fore

Countless hours spent leaning over a workbench with an assortment of cutting tools and a small hammer, each small tap picking away at a piece of metal that will ultimately become a modestly sized...
View Slideshow

The Robb Report Luxury Guide to Bermuda

Marooned in the middle of the North Atlantic, far from the hubbub of the Caribbean, Bermuda seems impervious to trends. The British overseas territory’s sherbet-colored beach cottages, 17th-century...
View Slideshow

Vintage Finds: Three Obscure Watches from Three Legendary Watch Brands

When it comes to the vintage watch market , tracking down the chart-topping models from historical watchmaking houses is easy. We all know what a vintage Rolex Daytona or a Patek Philippe Perpetual...
View Slideshow

Six Watch Brands That Will Build the Personalized Watch of Your Dreams

There is a fundamental shift occurring in the high-end watch industry, and its name is bespoke. Sure, there is still a market for premium goods produced in volume (case in point: the five-year...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Luxury Travel

2796 Stories Available | Advanced search
8 Ships That Prove River Cruising Can Be Luxurious...
These river boats offer the most luxurious amenities—and adventurous itineraries—on the water…
View Slideshow
8 Ways to Do the Kentucky Derby Like a VIP
The ultimate VIP itinerary for an unforgettable Kentucky Derby…
View Slideshow
10 Luxurious Suites Offering Epic Adventures
From private butlers to personal plunge pools these 10 suites prove adventure can be luxurious…
View Slideshow
EXCLUSIVE: One&Only Resorts to Open Two Safari...
One&Only’s new safari camps will be luxurious home bases for exploring Rwanda’s national parks…
Read Article
Michael Caines’s Delicious New English Countryside...
The Michelin-star chef’s new Lympstone Manor is a luxurious gastronome’s getaway…
Read Article
Cempedak Island
Indonesia’s Exotic New Private-Island Resort
Cempedak Island has opened on a secluded 42-acre isle in Indonesia’s picturesque Riau archipelago…
Read Article
The philae was a stunner, each of its staterooms fit for a pharaoh
Can This Luxurious Nile Cruise Ship Revive Egypt’s...
A new cruise ship is bringing luxury to the Nile—and travelers back to Egypt…
Read Article
10 Stellar Resorts Perfect for Stargazing
These remote resorts are perfectly positioned for taking in the stellar views…
View Slideshow
10 Trips to Take Before It’s Too Late
In honor of Earth Day, Robb Report travels to 10 amazing destinations that may soon change forever…
View Slideshow
Inside the 7 Most Luxurious Suites at Sea
Sail away in ultra-indulgent style with these seven extravagant cruise ship suites…
View Slideshow
2796 Stories Available | Advanced search