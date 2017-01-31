Five Essentials to Pack for a Tropical Getaway

While even the thought of a tropical getaway is enough to start lifting the winter blues, packing for a sweltering destination when it is freezing outside can feel almost impossible. To make things easy, bring along pieces that can do double-duty by looking as good on the beach as they do off. From an update on your favorite athletic slides to tailored swim trunks and a refined beach tote, keep reading to discover what our grab-and-go essentials are for any warm-weather destination.