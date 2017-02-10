Forget Valentine’s Day with These Getaways That Are Friendly to Solo Travelers

View slideshow
THP Stock/Shutterstock
FEBRUARY 10, 2017

Whether its origins lie with a martyred romantic named Valentine or ancient Roman fertility rites, the observance associated with February 14 is laden with hopelessly heightened expectations for couples and lowered self-esteem for those sans significant others. After all, if a soul mate has been found, isn’t every moment a celebration? And if true love remains elusive, why waste a single day worrying about being, well, single when freedom should be the focus?

For the latter, here are four getaways that cater to solo travelers—exclusive experiences that have either eliminated or greatly reduced the penalty price for going alone. And as they each take place in the immediate months ahead, it’s not too late to make a personal declaration of independence and book one on Tuesday.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

6 Sexy Sparkling Red Wines for Valentine’s Day

The best Valentine’s Day experiences, in our opinion, shake things up a little—to surprise, but please, is our ultimate goal. And when it comes to wine, this year we are thinking of sparkling reds...
View Slideshow

10 Essential Pieces of Backcountry Gear

Photo by Christoph Schoech Well into an epic snow year for Northern California and the Sierra Nevada mountains, no doubt you will need some gear for your backcountry adventures. Having the right...
View Slideshow

Mitchells CEO Shares the 5 Timeless Pieces that Need to be in Your Wardrobe

Founded in 1958, East Coast retail stalwart Mitchells has long been known for both its impeccable customer service and unparalleled selection of luxury menswear. With brands like Brioni, Isaia, and...
View Slideshow

The Most Anticipated Hotel Openings of 2017

With the beginning of each new year comes the eager anticipation of travels to come. This year, the list of soon-to-open hotels and resorts is as long as it is far-flung, ranging from a fortress in...
View Slideshow

5 Pieces of Presidential History that Commanded Top Dollar

During the course of the United States’ 240 years as a nation, it has had 44 presidents, each creating a lasting imprint on the country while adding to the cumulative legacy of the position and its...
View Slideshow

A Fashion Expert Shares His Top 5 Pieces for Weathering Winter in Style

Although spring is fast approaching and many of our favorite stores have started bringing out warm-weather pieces, there is no denying that the weather in February is often worse than miserable. To...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Luxury Travel

2711 Stories Available | Advanced search
THP Stock/Shutterstock
Forget Valentine’s Day with These Getaways That Ar...
Celebrate being single with over-the-top travel packages that don’t fine you for it…
View Slideshow
Photo by Richard Mark Dobson
Cruise the Amazon with Expert Environmentalist Jea...
With only 32 guests onboard, everyone gets an personal experience with the fascinating...
Read Article
12 Romantic Suites for an Unforgettable Valentine’...
From cozy cottages to private-island estates, these getaways are pure romance…
View Slideshow
Havana’s New Kempinski Is Cuba’s First True Five-S...
Cuba steps into the modern Western world with a luxury hotel that is steeped in history…
Read Article
Courtesy of andBeyond
See Snow Leopards in the Heart of the Himalayas wi...
The 13-day odyssey tracks the rare cat through its majestic mountain home…
Read Article
JUE/EPA/REX/Shutterstock
Grab the Chance to Sample Sumo with the Four Seaso...
The package includes a visit to a private training stable and breakfast with the wrestlers…
Read Article
Montage Kapalua Bay and Harry Winston Team up to O...
The package includes a custom Harry Winston engagement ring, a three-night stay in a penthouse, and...
Read Article
12 Romantic Resorts to Get You in the Mood for Val...
From Thailand to Bora Bora to St. Barts, these romantic getaways guarantee an unforgettable...
View Slideshow
Inside the World’s Most Exclusive Members-Only Clu...
From London to Dubai, we take you inside the world’s most exclusive members-only clubs…
View Slideshow
Chileno Bay Resort and Residences Makes its Grand...
There’s never been a better time to visit Cabo…
Read Article
2711 Stories Available | Advanced search