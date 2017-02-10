Forget Valentine’s Day with These Getaways That Are Friendly to Solo Travelers

Whether its origins lie with a martyred romantic named Valentine or ancient Roman fertility rites, the observance associated with February 14 is laden with hopelessly heightened expectations for couples and lowered self-esteem for those sans significant others. After all, if a soul mate has been found, isn’t every moment a celebration? And if true love remains elusive, why waste a single day worrying about being, well, single when freedom should be the focus?

For the latter, here are four getaways that cater to solo travelers—exclusive experiences that have either eliminated or greatly reduced the penalty price for going alone. And as they each take place in the immediate months ahead, it’s not too late to make a personal declaration of independence and book one on Tuesday.