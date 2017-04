Cruise ship luxury is even more compelling these days as eye-catching decor—from classic Art Deco to modern Scandinavian—tempts guests to sail away in ultra-indulgent style. The top suites on both new and recently refurbished ships in the premium and luxury categories have been designed as havens for relaxation, entertainment, and well-being. Here, we go inside the seven of the most luxurious floating suites at sea (and river).