The “Magic Remains” on this Controversial Caribbean Island

The English developer Peter de Savary has built private clubs and resorts from the South Carolina Lowcountry (Cherokee Plantation) to the Scottish Highlands (the Carnegie Club at Skibo Castle). Now, more than a half century after his first visit to the island of Grenada, he is realizing his vision of nirvana in the Caribbean.

Why Grenada?

I first visited in 1952, when I holidayed for a month with my parents. When I returned in 2006, I was delighted to find that the magic remains. It is still largely undiscovered and full of opportunity, beauty, and charm, with a wonderful equatorial climate year round.

What’s your development approach in such a special place?

Mount Cinnamon Resort and the maritime village of Port Louis are all about quality and not quantity. We don’t want Florida in the Caribbean; it’s more like Switzerland.

What’s next for you in Grenada?

Continuing the development of Port Louis, including rebuilding the Islander Hotel [bombed during the U.S.-led invasion of Grenada in 1983]—which was once a magnet for the likes of James Mason, Joan Collins, and Harry Belafonte—into an exceptional international-standard resort property.