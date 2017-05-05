Marilyn Slept Here: 10 Luxury Hotels Where Marilyn Monroe Checked In

During her short life, Marilyn Monroe became one of the world’s most popular and enduring icons, known best for her sexy roles in films like Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and Some Like It Hot. Perhaps less known, however, is that the American actress with the trademark blonde coiffure and little black beauty mark loved a fancy hotel. Indeed, her spirit lives on at some of the most glamorous properties around, from the New York City hotel where she had an infamous row with Joe DiMaggio to the Hollywood haunt she called home for nearly two years. Read on to go inside the luxury hotels where Marilyn Monroe lived, loved, filmed, and even fought.