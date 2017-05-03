Meet Paris’s Next Generation of Stylish Boutique Hotels

Ever on the forefront of stylish innovation, the newest trend in Parisian boutique hotels is chic, home-style design and bespoke lifestyle services. Suites are conceptualized as cozy living spaces with plenty of natural lighting, bespoke furnishings, and spectacular views—from residential rooftops to interior courtyards. Concierges are on hand for personal whims and to help guests discover the City of Light like a local. And public areas are designed for inspired lingering, with stylish libraries, refined seasonal menus, or indulgent bars. Read on to meet the next generation of Parisian luxury boutique hotels.