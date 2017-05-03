Meet Paris’s Next Generation of Stylish Boutique Hotels

View slideshow
  • Jessica Benavides Canepa
MAY 03, 2017

Ever on the forefront of stylish innovation, the newest trend in Parisian boutique hotels is chic, home-style design and bespoke lifestyle services. Suites are conceptualized as cozy living spaces with plenty of natural lighting, bespoke furnishings, and spectacular views—from residential rooftops to interior courtyards. Concierges are on hand for personal whims and to help guests discover the City of Light like a local. And public areas are designed for inspired lingering, with stylish libraries, refined seasonal menus, or indulgent bars. Read on to meet the next generation of Parisian luxury boutique hotels.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

4 Bold and Colorful Takes on Your Go-To Shoes

Although the foundation of your shoe wardrobe should consist of time-tested styles like the loafer, brogue, and lace-up, having a closet full of only classic designs in traditional colors can be a...
View Slideshow

The Robb Report Luxury Guide to Bermuda

Marooned in the middle of the North Atlantic, far from the hubbub of the Caribbean, Bermuda seems impervious to trends. The British overseas territory’s sherbet-colored beach cottages, 17th-century...
View Slideshow

These 4 Brands Allow You to Design Your Perfect Pair of Frames

Although eyewear is often a non-negotiable accessory—whether used to block out the sun or to simply see on a day-to-day basis—it is not often subject to very much customization, and finding a frame...
View Slideshow

Vintage-Inspired Clothing and Accessories to Make Your Wardrobe Feel New Again

This season, designers including Gucci, Ben Sherman, and Drake’s are proving what’s old is new again. Many brands looked to the past to inform the thoroughly modern pieces in their latest collections...
View Slideshow

Six Visionary Electric Vehicles Designed with Earth Day in Mind

The automotive equivalent of pocket protectors, early electric vehicles were beneficial in purpose but made a style-crushing statement when deployed. In recent years, however, innovative marques have...
View Slideshow

5 Bold Prints to Add to Your Wardrobe This Season

This year, designers like Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, and Saint Laurent took a more-is-more approach to their spring collections—playing with proportions, clashing colors, and bold prints. Although...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Luxury Travel

2805 Stories Available | Advanced search
Meet Paris’s Next Generation of Stylish Boutique H...
These three Parisian boutiques are proving that good things really do come in small packages…
View Slideshow
Kokomo Private Island Fiji
Inside Fiji’s New $100,000-Per-Night Private-Islan...
Opened in April, Kokomo Private Island is the latest tropical paradise to open in Fiji…
Read Article
Rosewood Puebla
The Luxury Resort That’s Turning Puebla into Mexic...
This new Rosewood hotel is putting the historic city of Puebla on Mexico’s tourist map…
Read Article
5 Hotels Where You’ll Mingle with the Met Gala Jet...
These are the New York City hotels the Met Gala jet set are checking into tonight…
View Slideshow
Jumeirah Vittaveli’s Royal Residence
Inside Jumeirah’s New $35,000-Per-Night Maldivian...
The jaw-dropping Royal Residence features a private restaurant, two pools, a spa, and more…
Read Article
The 8 Celebrity-Chef Restaurants Dominating London...
From Jean-Georges to Nobu, celebrity chefs are settling in at London’s hottest new hotels…
View Slideshow
9 Cruise Lines Taking Shore Excursions to Over-the...
From submarine expeditions to polar ice-hiking, these cruise lines offer next-level adventures…
View Slideshow
8 Ships That Prove River Cruising Can Be Luxurious...
These river boats offer the most luxurious amenities—and adventurous itineraries—on the water…
View Slideshow
8 Ways to Do the Kentucky Derby Like a VIP
The ultimate VIP itinerary for an unforgettable Kentucky Derby…
View Slideshow
10 Luxurious Suites Offering Epic Adventures
From private butlers to personal plunge pools these 10 suites prove adventure can be luxurious…
View Slideshow
2805 Stories Available | Advanced search