Our Favorite Presidential Suites for a Perfect Presidents' Day

  • Compiled by Jackie Caradonio
FEBRUARY 17, 2017

Woodrow Wilson is considered by historians to be one of the greatest U.S. presidents for his advocacy of democracy, world peace, and—perhaps to a lesser extent—luxurious hotel rooms. Indeed, the 28th president was a notoriously demanding traveler, known for dictating everything from the cardinal direction his windows faced to the size of his closet. His finicky ways eventually led to the establishment of the “presidential suite,” an accommodation determined to be the finest—and the most expensive—in a hotel.

Today, presidential suites are not just for presidents. With their lavish decor, over-the-top amenities, and attentive service, they ensure every guest feels like a head of state. And though every day is a good day for a stay in a presidential suite, Presidents’ Day is perhaps the most appropriate. In celebration of Wilson—and every president who has enjoyed a luxurious hotel suite—we share our favorite presidential suites around the world.

