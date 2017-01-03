What began in 1967 as a humble Tahitian hut on stilts has gone global. It was 50 years ago when the Bali Hai Boys, three young men from Southern California seeking a slice of South Pacific paradise, built the first-ever thatched-roof overwater bungalows atop Raiatea lagoon in French Polynesia. Half a century later, it’s now possible to sleep above gently lapping waves in more than 15 countries in villas designed for indulgence with private plunge pools, Balinese-style sun loungers, and even retractable roofs for stargazing from bed. Is the overwater bungalow still sexy at 50? We think so. Here are 10 over-the-top options to consider.