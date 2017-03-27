Picasso, Monet, and Other Legendary Artists Stayed at These Posh Hotels

Great artists have an eye for beauty—whether the human form, a striking landscape, or something imagined completely in the mind. When it comes to some of the world’s most famous artists, however, beauty was also found in a luxurious hotel. Pablo Picasso was a regular at Rome’s Hotel de Russie, Claude Monet created some of his finest paintings in his room at London’s Savoy, and Salvador Dalí was well known for his crazy antics at Paris’s Le Meurice. Read on to visit the hotels that inspired the great artists who continue to inspire us today.