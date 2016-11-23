Planes, Trains, and Automobiles: Travel Extraordinaire by Land and Air

This time of year, airports, railway stations, and roads see an upturn in traffic as many plan for their pilgrimage back home to reconnect with friends and family. It is a mass migration immortalized, at least in microcosm, by the 1987 comedy classic Planes, Trains and Automobiles—starring Steve Martin and John Candy—which opened in theaters 29 years ago this month.

The film is a testament to life in transit and the powerful bond born from the shared experience of travel. To commemorate the movie and the art of the journey in general, here is a selection of exclusive tours for each respective mode of mobility.