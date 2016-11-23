Planes, Trains, and Automobiles: Travel Extraordinaire by Land and Air

NOVEMBER 23, 2016

This time of year, airports, railway stations, and roads see an upturn in traffic as many plan for their pilgrimage back home to reconnect with friends and family. It is a mass migration immortalized, at least in microcosm, by the 1987 comedy classic Planes, Trains and Automobiles—starring Steve Martin and John Candy—which opened in theaters 29 years ago this month.

The film is a testament to life in transit and the powerful bond born from the shared experience of travel. To commemorate the movie and the art of the journey in general, here is a selection of exclusive tours for each respective mode of mobility.  

What's new in Luxury Travel

10 Epic Ski Trips for 2017
The 10 epic ski trips you have to book this season…
The Best New Year’s Eve Parties in Every Time Zone
Wherever you’re headed this New Year’s Eve, we’ve got the countdown party for you…
This African Marathon Is the Ultimate Bucket-List...
Bragging rights included: Kenya’s thrilling safari marathon…
Palace Hotel Tokyo Makes the Season Special with a...
The two-night package helps rekindle the flame with spa treatments, a seven-course dinner, and more…
17 Reasons Why Wine Lovers Will Love Vienna
Famed for its composers and pastries, the Austrian capital is one of the top destinations for wine...
British Columbia’s Most Extreme Heli-Skiing Trip
British Columbia’s most adrenaline-pumping heli-ski experience…
The “Magic Remains” on this Controversial Caribbea...
Making magic on the Caribbean isle of Grenada…
Vacation like Roman Nobility at This New Italian H...
This historic Italian villa is Rome’s most exclusive new hotel…
The Peninsula New York Debuts Fifth Avenue Suite
The spacious suite includes a 10-person dining room, marble bathroom, and more…
Tanzania’s New Private-Island Retreat Will Take Yo...
Tanzania’s spectacular Thanda Island is a tropical retreat unlike any other…
