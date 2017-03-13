The Robb Report Connoisseur’s Guide to Toronto

Photo by Elliott Lewis

As Canada marks a century and a half as a nation this year, it may be Toronto that has the most to celebrate. The metropolis of 2.8 million recently surpassed Chicago in population, making it the fourth-largest city in North America. But it’s not all about size: New hotels, restaurants, museums—even new neighborhoods—have been emerging on the T-dot scene for years, gradually reaching a cultural crescendo. “We are young and rebellious, taking risks and testing limits,” says Grant van Gameren, the chef and owner of some of Toronto’s most buzz-worthy bars and restaurants. “We don’t have much history to pigeonhole us, so we just continue to evolve.” Read on to join the evolution.