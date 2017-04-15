The Robb Report Luxury Guide to Bermuda

View slideshow
  • Laurie Werner
APRIL 15, 2017

Marooned in the middle of the North Atlantic, far from the hubbub of the Caribbean, Bermuda seems impervious to trends. The British overseas territory’s sherbet-colored beach cottages, 17th-century colonial town, and signature attire are the epitome of seaside civility—and staidness. Lately, however, a wave of change has swept through the pink-sand paradise, bringing with it new resorts, restaurants, marinas, and more. “I think we got complacent in the 1980s,” says developer Kevin Petty, who is working with Michael Douglas to relaunch the actor’s family cottage colony, Ariel Sands, as a resort. “But everything has its cycle, and things are now on the way up.” The primary impetus for this escalation is the America’s Cup, the world’s most prestigious regatta, which is expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors in May and June. But travelers will be able to experience the new Bermuda—and its timeless charms—long after the final race for the Auld Mug.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

The World’s Most Extravagant Afternoon Tea Services

The origins of afternoon tea are truly decadent. It was 1840 and the Duchess of Bedford, Anna Maria Russell, faced a quandary: Every afternoon, sometime between lunch and dinner, she found herself...
View Slideshow

Exploring San Diego by City and by Sea

Despite being the eighth-largest city in the United States, San Diego exudes an understated, laid-back charm generally found in much smaller communities. Located around 120 miles from Los Angeles,...
View Slideshow

A Menswear Expert Shares His Must-Haves and Packing Secrets for a Spring Getaway

No matter how excited you are to jet off on a well-deserved spring vacation, deciding what to bring along with you to your tropical getaway or chic city break is always difficult. To help nail down...
View Slideshow

4 Luxurious and Versatile Espadrilles to Add to Your Collection

When it comes to dressing for spring and summer, nothing feels quite as easy as slipping on a pair of espadrilles. The versatile, comfortable shoe straddles the line between a chic sandal and a more...
View Slideshow

Trend to Watch: White Hot Jewelry

Embrace the white-hot heat of summer with these six cool new designs. Their chic shimmer will brighten up every hot-day activity, from poolside parties to post-sunset fetes.
View Slideshow

These 4 Brands Allow You to Design Your Perfect Pair of Frames

Although eyewear is often a non-negotiable accessory—whether used to block out the sun or to simply see on a day-to-day basis—it is not often subject to very much customization, and finding a frame...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Luxury Travel

2796 Stories Available | Advanced search
Rosewood Mayakoba
This is Your Last Chance to Get a Table at the Nom...
René Redzepi’s sold-out pop up has reserved its last night exclusively for guests of Rosewood...
Read Article
8 Ships That Prove River Cruising Can Be Luxurious...
These river boats offer the most luxurious amenities—and adventurous itineraries—on the water…
View Slideshow
8 Ways to Do the Kentucky Derby Like a VIP
The ultimate VIP itinerary for an unforgettable Kentucky Derby…
View Slideshow
10 Luxurious Suites Offering Epic Adventures
From private butlers to personal plunge pools these 10 suites prove adventure can be luxurious…
View Slideshow
EXCLUSIVE: One&Only Resorts to Open Two Safari...
One&Only’s new safari camps will be luxurious home bases for exploring Rwanda’s national parks…
Read Article
Michael Caines’s Delicious New English Countryside...
The Michelin-star chef’s new Lympstone Manor is a luxurious gastronome’s getaway…
Read Article
Cempedak Island
Indonesia’s Exotic New Private-Island Resort
Cempedak Island has opened on a secluded 42-acre isle in Indonesia’s picturesque Riau archipelago…
Read Article
The philae was a stunner, each of its staterooms fit for a pharaoh
Can This Luxurious Nile Cruise Ship Revive Egypt’s...
A new cruise ship is bringing luxury to the Nile—and travelers back to Egypt…
Read Article
10 Stellar Resorts Perfect for Stargazing
These remote resorts are perfectly positioned for taking in the stellar views…
View Slideshow
10 Trips to Take Before It’s Too Late
In honor of Earth Day, Robb Report travels to 10 amazing destinations that may soon change forever…
View Slideshow
2796 Stories Available | Advanced search