Rock ’n’ Roll History’s Most Famous Luxury Hotels

You can’t blame rock stars for preferring the luxurious digs of a five-star hotel to the cramped environs of a tour bus. Of course, some musicians are better behaved than others. While the well-mannered Beatles never caused more trouble than, say, a pillow fight, other more rebellious acts, like Led Zeppelin and Billy Idol, have gone down in history as the most notorious hotel guests of all time. But don’t let these debaucherous tales scare you away. Despite their wild past visitors, these top-notch hotels treat all of their guests like rock gods and goddesses.