Seven Remote Luxury Resorts That Are Great Reasons to Own a Private Jet

A private jet can make these seven alluring but remote resorts seem much closer.

When Homer wrote “the journey is the thing,” suggesting that the transit is more rewarding than the destination, Odysseus wasn’t on his way to an exclusive resort that is off the beaten path or on the other side of the world. And he didn’t have only a limited amount of time to enjoy the visit. When you’re in that situation, the journey is the thing you want to complete as quickly as possible. A private jet makes that feasible with these seven resorts, each of which has an airport or landing strip on-site or in close proximity.

