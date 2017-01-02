Super Bowl City Guide to Houston

On February 5, NRG Stadium in Houston, Tex., will host the NFL’s top two gridiron goliaths as they battle for bragging rights and the Vince Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LI. And football fans from all over will be flocking to the Lone Star State’s largest city in hopes of seeing their favorite team triumph. To ensure that visitors enjoy a home field advantage, RobbReport.com huddled up with Michelle Smith, head concierge at Four Seasons Hotel Houston, to find out what she recommends to see and do during a stay. Here is her winning game plan.