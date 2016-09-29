Vacation Like an A-Lister at These Celebrity-Owned Private-Island Resorts

It was 1979 when Richard Branson purchased Necker Island, a pristine speck in the British Virgin Islands, for $180,000. The Virgin Records founder had a plan for the 74-acre retreat: to turn it into an exclusive hideaway for his many famous clients, including Keith Richards to Roy Orbison. In the process, Branson created a new kind of resort—the celebrity-owned tropical retreat touting all of the amenities an A-lister might demand. Here’s a look at a few of the elite island-resorts owned—and adored—by celebs today.