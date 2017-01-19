Where to Stay to Catch the Lights, Cameras, and Action of Sundance Film Festival

View slideshow
JANUARY 19, 2017

For more than 30 years, Sundance Film Festival has set up camp in Park City, Utah, a quaint, snow-dusted town that resembles the inside of a snow globe come January. An indie alternative to flashier productions like Cannes Film Festival, Sundance rolls film premieres in quaint theaters that help attendees rediscover the unadulterated magic of movies. This year’s festivities take place from January 19 to 29, and the following four hotels offer exquisite accommodations to come back to after the credits.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

The Top 10 Automotive Innovations Unveiled at CES 2017

Autonomous driving and the future of transportation were hot topics at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) . Once a place for computer geeks and cell phone geeks, the CES party is now a can’t...
View Slideshow

Ring in 2017 with These 5 Rare and Ravishing Champagnes

Perhaps you want to begin 2017 with a taste of the sublime. Or maybe you just want to bring a bottle to the party that somebody else won’t be bringing. We have you covered. These five Champagnes ,...
View Slideshow

The 13 Trips Our Editors Are Dreaming About for 2017

If you could take any trip in the world this year, what would it be? That’s what we asked the editors for our annual Travel Issue, and their responses ranged from a sojourn through Scandinavia to a...
View Slideshow

The 9 Jewelry Trends You Need to Know for 2017

New Year, fresh trends! In their own words, these six style influencers and gem experts reveal what they think will be the hottest jewelry trends in 2017.
View Slideshow

Check in at These Six New NYC Hotels

The City That Never Sleeps has never offered so many reasons to hit the sack. Robb Report checks in to the Big Apple’s most desirable new addresses.
View Slideshow

Superyachts We Can’t Wait to See in 2017

When witnessing the delivery of a striking new superyacht, even the most sophisticated yacht connoisseur can feel like a kid on Christmas morning. Though deliveries ranging from Heesen’s Galactica...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Luxury Travel

2685 Stories Available | Advanced search
Celebrate or Demonstrate in D.C. with These Top In...
With five-day minimum stays, these high-end hospitality providers promise a presidential experience…
View Slideshow
10 of the Best Heli-Skiing Escapes for 2017
From Whistler to the Alps, reach new heights with these superlative heli-ski programs…
View Slideshow
Architecture’s Great Minds Have Bathed This Therma...
Tadao Ando and others have contributed to newly designed rooms at 7132 Hotel in the Swiss Alps…
Read Article
Photo by Tom Parker
How a Few Adventurous Philanthropists Are Changing...
Throughout Africa, daring donors are reshaping conservation models—and luxury travel…
Read Article
Sneak Peek: Phuket’s Renovated Trisara Resort Is a...
The five-star property relaunched in December 2016 with renovated villas, a refreshed spa, and a...
Read Article
Photo by Don Riddle
The Cayman Islands Are the New Crown Jewel of the...
Fantastic new resorts have transformed the Cayman Islands from a financial haven to heaven on earth…
Read Article
The Five Cities You Must Visit in 2017
From Abu Dhabi to Zurich, these are the five cities you must visit in 2017…
View Slideshow
Seven Ultimate Adventures for 2017
This year’s coolest adventures, from a rhino safari in Nepal to a superyacht charter in Cuba…
View Slideshow
Six Blissful Beach Trips for 2017
From Malibu to Mexico, these beach trips are the hottest for 2017…
View Slideshow
The Top 21 Trips to Take in 2017
From a Maldives surfing safari to a global culinary crusade, these are the 21 trips to take in 2017…
View Slideshow
2685 Stories Available | Advanced search