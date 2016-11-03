Why Now Is the Perfect Time to Go to Peru

From the Amazon River Basin to the Andean highlands to the Pacific coast, Peru packs a world’s worth of adventure into one destination. Now new luxury options and a blazing-hot culinary scene are calling fresh attention to this explorer’s paradise. “There are so many different layers of experience in Peru,” says Alex Malcolm, founder and managing director of the custom tour company Jacada Travel (jacadatravel.com). “If you’re interested in archaeology and culture, food, wildlife, if you want to go trekking—everybody gets something out of Peru.” Here, a few suggestions for getting the most out of your Peruvian journey.