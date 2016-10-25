World Series 2016: City Guide to Chicago

A testament to perseverance, resilience, and grit, the Chicago Cubs perhaps reflect the spirit of their city more than any other team in professional sports. After all, the “heart of America” triumphantly rose from the ashes of fire in 1871 to become one of the nation’s most admired metropolises. As for the Cubs, well, even those who don’t follow baseball have heard of the Curse of the Billy Goat and the franchise’s championship drought that goes back 108 years—and yet the fan base remains legendary in its loyalty.

With a watershed season in 2016, the Cubs and their city are, at most, seven games away from potential salvation as winners of the World Series—a moment not lost on the rest of the nation. As many book bucket-list trips to witness history, RobbReport.com asked Steven Grillo, chef concierge at Peninsula Chicago (which happens to be celebrating its 15th anniversary this year with a complete remodel), what tourists should take in while in town. Here are his recommendations.