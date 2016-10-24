World Series 2016: City Guide to Cleveland

View slideshow
OCTOBER 24, 2016

By now, it is obvious to any sports fan that Cleveland does indeed rock. With the euphoria of the Cavaliers’ victory in the NBA Finals still at a fever pitch, “Believeland” gets ready to cheer its Indians to what is the team’s first World Series appearance in almost 20 years and, if successful, the first championship title since 1948.

As baseball fans make plans for a pilgrimage to Progressive Field in time for tomorrow’s starting game against the Chicago Cubs, one of the city’s finest hotels, the Metropolitan at the 9, Autograph Collection is ready to help its guests get the most from their stay. RobbReport.com asked head concierge Melissa Marik what sites should not be missed in the Ohio metropolis. Here are her selections.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

5 Must-Have Coats to Add to Your Collection This Winter

Breaking out your coat collection as the temperatures drop can often feel like a white flag of surrender to winter’s short days and freezing temperatures. This season, beat the wintertime blues by...
View Slideshow

10 Stunning Villas for the Perfect Winter Getaway

Whether you’re hitting the slopes this winter, or waiting out the cold with some sun and sand, we’ve uncovered the perfect private escapes for the season. From an opulent Swiss Alps chalet to a...
View Slideshow

Celebrate the New Year by Chartering One of These Sensational Superyachts

Each New Year represents fresh beginnings and blank slates. Chartering one of the following superyachts will help you start the year off right.
View Slideshow

6 Gifts for the Outdoor Enthusiast

From a sleek, surf-cutting superyacht to a custom canoe made for leisurely afternoons, these six gifts deliver one-of-kind designs and experiences sure to appease anyone who loves the outdoors.
View Slideshow

8 Splurge-Worthy Gifts for Your Fashion-Obsessed Loved Ones

This year, splurge on something special for the fashionisto or fashionista in your life. From a bespoke wardrobe and Florentine experience with the world-renowned clothier Stefano Ricci to a special-...
View Slideshow

These Five Chefs Are Reinventing Caviar Service

Farmed caviar has come a long since wild caviar was banned for import into the United States 10 years ago, largely due to advances in research and science. Five elite chiefs from across the country...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Luxury Travel

2664 Stories Available | Advanced search
10 Epic Ski Trips for 2017
The 10 epic ski trips you have to book this season…
View Slideshow
The Best New Year’s Eve Parties in Every Time Zone
Wherever you’re headed this New Year’s Eve, we’ve got the countdown party for you…
View Slideshow
Photo by Lewahouse.com
This African Marathon Is the Ultimate Bucket-List...
Bragging rights included: Kenya’s thrilling safari marathon…
Read Article
Palace Hotel Tokyo Makes the Season Special with a...
The two-night package helps rekindle the flame with spa treatments, a seven-course dinner, and more…
Read Article
17 Reasons Why Wine Lovers Will Love Vienna
Famed for its composers and pastries, the Austrian capital is one of the top destinations for wine...
View Slideshow
British Columbia’s Most Extreme Heli-Skiing Trip
British Columbia’s most adrenaline-pumping heli-ski experience…
Read Article
The “Magic Remains” on this Controversial Caribbea...
Making magic on the Caribbean isle of Grenada…
View Slideshow
Photo by Oberto Gili
Vacation like Roman Nobility at This New Italian H...
This historic Italian villa is Rome’s most exclusive new hotel…
Read Article
Photo by ©Werner Straube
The Peninsula New York Debuts Fifth Avenue Suite
The spacious suite includes a 10-person dining room, marble bathroom, and more…
Read Article
Tanzania’s New Private-Island Retreat Will Take Yo...
Tanzania’s spectacular Thanda Island is a tropical retreat unlike any other…
Read Article
2664 Stories Available | Advanced search