World Series 2016: City Guide to Cleveland

By now, it is obvious to any sports fan that Cleveland does indeed rock. With the euphoria of the Cavaliers’ victory in the NBA Finals still at a fever pitch, “Believeland” gets ready to cheer its Indians to what is the team’s first World Series appearance in almost 20 years and, if successful, the first championship title since 1948.

As baseball fans make plans for a pilgrimage to Progressive Field in time for tomorrow’s starting game against the Chicago Cubs, one of the city’s finest hotels, the Metropolitan at the 9, Autograph Collection is ready to help its guests get the most from their stay. RobbReport.com asked head concierge Melissa Marik what sites should not be missed in the Ohio metropolis. Here are her selections.