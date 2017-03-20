Sneak Peek: The Anam, Vietnam

Why Go: Opening in April, the Anam brings a whole new level of luxury to Cam Ranh’s northern peninsula. Sheltered by 3,000 palm trees, the verdant Vietnamese property is sited on 12 acres near white-sand beaches, turquoise waters, and sweeping headlands. With an average temperature of 80 degrees and over 300 days of sunshine per year, the coastal area is the ideal destination for tourists who want to trade the city lights of Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City for an off-the-beaten path adventure. During the day, guests can go kayaking, snorkeling, motorbiking, and fishing in authentic Vietnamese coracles. At night, sumptuous accommodations await at the five-star beachfront property.

What to Expect: The Anam (from $175 per night) showcases 117 capacious villas and 96 well-appointed rooms and suites. Lanterns, mosaic tiles, stone pathways, imperial-style roofs, timber accents, and big-bellied water vases converge to evoke the spirit of Vietnam’s bygone Indochine era. Vietnamese artwork and photography line the walls, giving visitors intimate glimpses into the nation’s history and culture.

Ranging in size from approximately 540 square feet to 2,940 square feet, the airy accommodations are equipped with king-size beds and bathrooms with deep soaking tubs, rain showers, and slate-gray stone tiles. The villas showcase private gardens as well as terraces or balconies, and 27 include personal swimming pools. For the ultimate stay, book one of two private pool villas, each equipped with steam rooms and sunken granite Jacuzzis to allow guests to indulge without leaving their villas.

Dine at the Indochine, which serves Vietnamese, Western, and European dishes such as lobster chowder and bay scallops wrapped in Italian pancetta with green peppercorn papaya salsa, or opt for more casual weekly seafood barbecues at the oceanfront Beach Club. Three swimming pools, a fitness center, a tennis court, and a pool bar offer additional opportunities for much-needed R&R. Equipped with 10 treatment rooms, the Balinese spa offers everything from Nepalese-style tea exfoliation treatments to Bourbon tea body wraps.

How to Get There: The property is a 15-minute drive from Cam Ranh International Airport. (theanam.com)