Sneak Peek: The Anam, Vietnam

  • The Anam, Vietnam
    The Anam, Vietnam
  • The Anam, Vietnam
    The Anam, Vietnam
  • The Anam, Vietnam
    The Anam, Vietnam
  • The Anam, Vietnam
    The Anam, Vietnam
  • The Anam, Vietnam
    The Anam, Vietnam
  • The Anam, Vietnam
    The Anam, Vietnam
  • The Anam, Vietnam
    The Anam, Vietnam
  • The Anam, Vietnam
    The Anam, Vietnam
  • The Anam, Vietnam
    The Anam, Vietnam
  • The Anam, Vietnam
    The Anam, Vietnam
  • The Anam, Vietnam
    The Anam, Vietnam
  • The Anam, Vietnam
    The Anam, Vietnam
  • The Anam, Vietnam
    The Anam, Vietnam
  • The Anam, Vietnam
    The Anam, Vietnam
  • The Anam, Vietnam
    The Anam, Vietnam
  • The Anam, Vietnam
    The Anam, Vietnam
  • The Anam, Vietnam
  • The Anam, Vietnam
  • The Anam, Vietnam
  • The Anam, Vietnam
  • The Anam, Vietnam
  • The Anam, Vietnam
  • The Anam, Vietnam
  • The Anam, Vietnam
  • The Anam, Vietnam
  • The Anam, Vietnam
  • The Anam, Vietnam
  • The Anam, Vietnam
  • The Anam, Vietnam
  • The Anam, Vietnam
  • The Anam, Vietnam
  • The Anam, Vietnam
March 20, 2017

Why Go: Opening in April, the Anam brings a whole new level of luxury to Cam Ranh’s northern peninsula. Sheltered by 3,000 palm trees, the verdant Vietnamese property is sited on 12 acres near white-sand beaches, turquoise waters, and sweeping headlands. With an average temperature of 80 degrees and over 300 days of sunshine per year, the coastal area is the ideal destination for tourists who want to trade the city lights of Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City for an off-the-beaten path adventure. During the day, guests can go kayaking, snorkeling, motorbiking, and fishing in authentic Vietnamese coracles. At night, sumptuous accommodations await at the five-star beachfront property.

What to Expect: The Anam (from $175 per night) showcases 117 capacious villas and 96 well-appointed rooms and suites. Lanterns, mosaic tiles, stone pathways, imperial-style roofs, timber accents, and big-bellied water vases converge to evoke the spirit of Vietnam’s bygone Indochine era. Vietnamese artwork and photography line the walls, giving visitors intimate glimpses into the nation’s history and culture.

Ranging in size from approximately 540 square feet to 2,940 square feet, the airy accommodations are equipped with king-size beds and bathrooms with deep soaking tubs, rain showers, and slate-gray stone tiles. The villas showcase private gardens as well as terraces or balconies, and 27 include personal swimming pools. For the ultimate stay, book one of two private pool villas, each equipped with steam rooms and sunken granite Jacuzzis to allow guests to indulge without leaving their villas.

Dine at the Indochine, which serves Vietnamese, Western, and European dishes such as lobster chowder and bay scallops wrapped in Italian pancetta with green peppercorn papaya salsa, or opt for more casual weekly seafood barbecues at the oceanfront Beach Club. Three swimming pools, a fitness center, a tennis court, and a pool bar offer additional opportunities for much-needed R&R. Equipped with 10 treatment rooms, the Balinese spa offers everything from Nepalese-style tea exfoliation treatments to Bourbon tea body wraps.

How to Get There: The property is a 15-minute drive from Cam Ranh International Airport. (theanam.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Luxury Travel

2796 Stories Available | Advanced search
8 Ships That Prove River Cruising Can Be Luxurious...
These river boats offer the most luxurious amenities—and adventurous itineraries—on the water…
View Slideshow
8 Ways to Do the Kentucky Derby Like a VIP
The ultimate VIP itinerary for an unforgettable Kentucky Derby…
View Slideshow
10 Luxurious Suites Offering Epic Adventures
From private butlers to personal plunge pools these 10 suites prove adventure can be luxurious…
View Slideshow
EXCLUSIVE: One&Only Resorts to Open Two Safari...
One&Only’s new safari camps will be luxurious home bases for exploring Rwanda’s national parks…
Read Article
Michael Caines’s Delicious New English Countryside...
The Michelin-star chef’s new Lympstone Manor is a luxurious gastronome’s getaway…
Read Article
Cempedak Island
Indonesia’s Exotic New Private-Island Resort
Cempedak Island has opened on a secluded 42-acre isle in Indonesia’s picturesque Riau archipelago…
Read Article
The philae was a stunner, each of its staterooms fit for a pharaoh
Can This Luxurious Nile Cruise Ship Revive Egypt’s...
A new cruise ship is bringing luxury to the Nile—and travelers back to Egypt…
Read Article
10 Stellar Resorts Perfect for Stargazing
These remote resorts are perfectly positioned for taking in the stellar views…
View Slideshow
10 Trips to Take Before It’s Too Late
In honor of Earth Day, Robb Report travels to 10 amazing destinations that may soon change forever…
View Slideshow
Inside the 7 Most Luxurious Suites at Sea
Sail away in ultra-indulgent style with these seven extravagant cruise ship suites…
View Slideshow
2796 Stories Available | Advanced search