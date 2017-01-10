Sneak Peek: Phuket’s Renovated Trisara Resort Is a Picturesque Piece of Paradise

January 10, 2017

Why Go: Encircled by a verdant jungle and the Andaman Sea, Phuket’s five-star Trisara beach resort (from $2,000 per night) is a slice of heaven on earth. Equipped with private plunge pools and expansive oceanfront decks, the resort’s red-roofed villas promise a secluded stay. Recent renovations—including a new restaurant, a refreshed spa, and updated villas—have made the retreat even more inviting.

What to Expect: Relaunched in December 2016, fifteen of the villas now feature lime-washed teak wood interiors and Thai silk furnishings, enlarged decks, extended pools, and a personal host who creates bespoke itineraries for guests. Fresh produce grown on the grounds is the star of the show at PRU, the newly opened farm-to-table concept, while locally sourced seafood continues to be a staple at Seafood at Trisara. Book a traditional Thai treatment at Jara Spa (now showcasing a new post-treatment room and refreshed suites) or visit the onsite production studio, where professional photographers and videographers will help capture cherished memories.

How to Get There: The property is roughly a 15- to 30-minute drive from Phuket International Airport. (trisara.com)

