Take Over a Private Island in the Maldives

  • W Maldives
  • Lagoon Oasis Bungalow
October 21, 2016

Nothing comes as close to paradise as a stay on a tropical island strewn with velvety white sand and surrounded by turquoise waters disappearing into the horizon. Nothing, that is, save for a private stay on a tropical island—which is exactly what the W Maldives promises with the introduction of its new Extreme Island Takeover package. Guests will have access to all 78 beach and overwater private bungalows, each complete with a sundeck and plunge pool; six gourmet restaurants, including 15Below; and an underground nightclub. Unlimited services at the indoor/outdoor spa, which boasts four luxurious treatment villas situated directly over the water, aromatic steam baths, and tropical rain showers, are also available. As if that was not enough, free-flowing food, house beverages, and unlimited water sports are all included. Price ranges from $4 million for four nights to $6.25 million for seven nights. (wmaldives.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Luxury Travel

2664 Stories Available | Advanced search
10 Epic Ski Trips for 2017
The 10 epic ski trips you have to book this season…
View Slideshow
The Best New Year’s Eve Parties in Every Time Zone
Wherever you’re headed this New Year’s Eve, we’ve got the countdown party for you…
View Slideshow
Photo by Lewahouse.com
This African Marathon Is the Ultimate Bucket-List...
Bragging rights included: Kenya’s thrilling safari marathon…
Read Article
Palace Hotel Tokyo Makes the Season Special with a...
The two-night package helps rekindle the flame with spa treatments, a seven-course dinner, and more…
Read Article
17 Reasons Why Wine Lovers Will Love Vienna
Famed for its composers and pastries, the Austrian capital is one of the top destinations for wine...
View Slideshow
British Columbia’s Most Extreme Heli-Skiing Trip
British Columbia’s most adrenaline-pumping heli-ski experience…
Read Article
The “Magic Remains” on this Controversial Caribbea...
Making magic on the Caribbean isle of Grenada…
View Slideshow
Photo by Oberto Gili
Vacation like Roman Nobility at This New Italian H...
This historic Italian villa is Rome’s most exclusive new hotel…
Read Article
Photo by ©Werner Straube
The Peninsula New York Debuts Fifth Avenue Suite
The spacious suite includes a 10-person dining room, marble bathroom, and more…
Read Article
Tanzania’s New Private-Island Retreat Will Take Yo...
Tanzania’s spectacular Thanda Island is a tropical retreat unlike any other…
Read Article
2664 Stories Available | Advanced search