Take Over a Private Island in the Maldives

Nothing comes as close to paradise as a stay on a tropical island strewn with velvety white sand and surrounded by turquoise waters disappearing into the horizon. Nothing, that is, save for a private stay on a tropical island—which is exactly what the W Maldives promises with the introduction of its new Extreme Island Takeover package. Guests will have access to all 78 beach and overwater private bungalows, each complete with a sundeck and plunge pool; six gourmet restaurants, including 15Below; and an underground nightclub. Unlimited services at the indoor/outdoor spa, which boasts four luxurious treatment villas situated directly over the water, aromatic steam baths, and tropical rain showers, are also available. As if that was not enough, free-flowing food, house beverages, and unlimited water sports are all included. Price ranges from $4 million for four nights to $6.25 million for seven nights. (wmaldives.com)