Vacation like Roman Nobility at This New Italian Hotel

    Palazzo Dama, the early-20th-century Roman villa on the edge of the Tiber River
    Palazzo Dama
    Palazzo Dama
    Palazzo Dama
    Palazzo Dama
December 9, 2016

Palazzo Dama (palazzodama.com) is no stranger to high society. The early-20th-century Roman villa on the edge of the Tiber River was the home of the Malaspina family, who hosted many a fashionable fete. Opened in January as a 30-room hotel, the property is now an elegant escape within the city, where historic marble mosaics and original art-nouveau doors pair with Loro Piana fabrics and midcentury Italian furnishings. Architect Antonio Girardi sourced rare curios from around the world for every nook and cranny, from antique Persian carpets in the restaurant to a rainfall of crystal chandeliers (sourced from New York’s Plaza Hotel) in the lounge. Settle in like one of the Malaspinas with a leisurely afternoon by the estate’s swimming pool, followed by a stroll through its flowering gardens and an aperitivo with a view on the rooftop terrace. 

