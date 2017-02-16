Watch the 35th America’s Cup aboard a Classic Yacht in Bermuda

In May and June, Bermuda’s pink-sand beaches and cerulean waters will serve as a beautiful backdrop for the 35th America’s Cup, a five-week competition that pits the top sailing teams from around the world against each other in a series of epic races. Rosewood Tucker’s Point, a five-star resort that overlooks Castle Harbour and Harrington Sound, is offering exclusive access to the event aboard the Mariner III yacht. Built in 1926, the 122-foot motor yacht features hand-crafted crystal windows, brass touches, and a spacious alfresco deck where guests can gather to watch the America’s Cup.

The yacht will depart from the Harbour Beach dock every morning and return in the afternoon after the races. Each day, yacht guests will sip cocktails and sample cuisine made by executive chef Gerry Adams as they soak up the sunshine in Bermuda’s Great Sound and root for their favorite crews. Space is limited to 80 guests per day, and ticket prices range from $295 to $695 per person, depending on the races.

At night, guests can retire to one of 88 lavish bedrooms in the resort (from $1395 per night), where they will have access to the 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, restaurant, and spa. (rosewoodhotels.com)