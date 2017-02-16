Watch the 35th America’s Cup aboard a Classic Yacht in Bermuda

  • 35th America's Cup at Rosewood Tucker’s Point
    35th America's Cup at Rosewood Tucker’s Point
  • 35th America's Cup at Rosewood Tucker’s Point
    35th America's Cup at Rosewood Tucker’s Point
  • 35th America's Cup at Rosewood Tucker’s Point
    35th America's Cup at Rosewood Tucker’s Point
  • 35th America's Cup at Rosewood Tucker’s Point
    35th America's Cup at Rosewood Tucker’s Point
  • 35th America's Cup at Rosewood Tucker’s Point
    35th America's Cup at Rosewood Tucker’s Point
  • 35th America's Cup at Rosewood Tucker’s Point
    35th America's Cup at Rosewood Tucker’s Point
  • 35th America's Cup at Rosewood Tucker’s Point
    35th America's Cup at Rosewood Tucker’s Point
  • 35th America's Cup at Rosewood Tucker’s Point
    35th America's Cup at Rosewood Tucker’s Point
  • 35th America's Cup at Rosewood Tucker’s Point
    35th America's Cup at Rosewood Tucker’s Point
  • 35th America's Cup at Rosewood Tucker’s Point
  • 35th America's Cup at Rosewood Tucker’s Point
  • 35th America's Cup at Rosewood Tucker’s Point
  • 35th America's Cup at Rosewood Tucker’s Point
  • 35th America's Cup at Rosewood Tucker’s Point
  • 35th America's Cup at Rosewood Tucker’s Point
  • 35th America's Cup at Rosewood Tucker’s Point
  • 35th America's Cup at Rosewood Tucker’s Point
  • 35th America's Cup at Rosewood Tucker’s Point
February 16, 2017

In May and June, Bermuda’s pink-sand beaches and cerulean waters will serve as a beautiful backdrop for the 35th America’s Cup, a five-week competition that pits the top sailing teams from around the world against each other in a series of epic races. Rosewood Tucker’s Point, a five-star resort that overlooks Castle Harbour and Harrington Sound, is offering exclusive access to the event aboard the Mariner III yacht. Built in 1926, the 122-foot motor yacht features hand-crafted crystal windows, brass touches, and a spacious alfresco deck where guests can gather to watch the America’s Cup.

The yacht will depart from the Harbour Beach dock every morning and return in the afternoon after the races. Each day, yacht guests will sip cocktails and sample cuisine made by executive chef Gerry Adams as they soak up the sunshine in Bermuda’s Great Sound and root for their favorite crews. Space is limited to 80 guests per day, and ticket prices range from $295 to $695 per person, depending on the races.

At night, guests can retire to one of 88 lavish bedrooms in the resort (from $1395 per night), where they will have access to the 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, restaurant, and spa. (rosewoodhotels.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Luxury Travel

2718 Stories Available | Advanced search
10 Legendary Hotels Where Presidents Have Stayed
From FDR to JFK, these POTUS-approved hotels are perfect for a President’s Day weekend getaway…
View Slideshow
Photo by Marina Mathews
A Remote New Eco-Resort Protects New Zealand’s Nat...
Outdoor enthusiasts can heli-ski and mountain bike while preserving native species and sustainable...
Read Article
Inside Marrakech’s New High-Design Hotel
L’Hôtel Marrakech brings modern edge to the traditional Moroccan riad…
Read Article
10 New Reasons to Love London This Spring
London’s newest hotel experiences will give you a serious case of spring fever…
View Slideshow
Crystal Cruises Launches Its First Private Jet Voy...
The cruise line is on mission to push the boundaries of luxury travel…
Read Article
Photograph by Paul E. Richardson
Festival Napa Valley Promises to Be a Symphony for...
During the 10-day celebration of the arts, performers will range from Joshua Bell to Bill Murray…
Read Article
6 Amorous Adventures to Take with Your Special Som...
Set in storybook locations, these Valentine’s Day getaways are the ultimate way to celebrate your...
View Slideshow
Mirrorpix/Everett Collection
Rock ’n’ Roll History’s Most Famous Luxury Hotels
From Elvis to Bono, rock ’n’ roll’s biggest stars stayed in these luxury hotels…
View Slideshow
THP Stock/Shutterstock
Forget Valentine’s Day with These Getaways That Ar...
Celebrate being single with over-the-top travel packages that don’t fine you for it…
View Slideshow
Photo by Richard Mark Dobson
Cruise the Amazon with Expert Environmentalist Jea...
With only 32 guests onboard, everyone gets an personal experience with the fascinating...
Read Article
2718 Stories Available | Advanced search