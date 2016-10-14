Wilderness Reserve Adds Two Luxurious Lodgings to Its Posh Country Retreat

Londoners have another reason to retreat to the country: Wilderness Reserve has opened its final set of lodgings in Suffolk, England, adding to the stately 1827 Georgian home and converted cottages, farmhouses, and follies sitting posh and pretty on 5,000 private acres located just two hours from London. Altogether, the new Walled Garden and Garden Cottage (available as separate and side-by-side bookings) offer 12 bedrooms within the estate’s original Victorian walled gardens.

Now restored, the walled gardens surround a clutch of traditional glass houses with views of a one-acre kitchen garden for peckish guests. The locus is the central baronial hall, with vaulted ceilings, ample room for ritzy-rural gatherings, and two terrific English Ancaster limestone fireplaces. All of the rooms are kitted out with citified luxuries like en suite bathrooms and king-size Hypnos beds. The precious parcel also includes a cinema room, game room, and a thatched summerhouse with a sauna and a hot tub.

Should brazen guests ever feel the need to leave the well-stocked, walled-in gardens, the estate’s acreage is rich with clay-pigeon shoots, fishing, buggy tours, and an award-winning, naturally filtered swimming pool minted by renowned royal designer Kim Wilkie.

Combined nightly rates for the Walled Garden & Garden Cottage start at $1,290 based on a seven-night stay. (wildernessreserve.com)