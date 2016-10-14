Wilderness Reserve Adds Two Luxurious Lodgings to Its Posh Country Retreat

  • Photo by Will Pryce
    Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk, England Photo by Will Pryce
  • Photo by Will Pryce
    Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk, England Photo by Will Pryce
  • Photo by Will Pryce
    Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk, England Photo by Will Pryce
  • Photo by Will Pryce
    Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk, England Photo by Will Pryce
  • Photo by Will Pryce
    Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk, England Photo by Will Pryce
  • Photo by Will Pryce
    Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk, England Photo by Will Pryce
  • Photo by Will Pryce
    Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk, England Photo by Will Pryce
  • Photo by Will Pryce
    Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk, England Photo by Will Pryce
  • Photo by Will Pryce
  • Photo by Will Pryce
  • Photo by Will Pryce
  • Photo by Will Pryce
  • Photo by Will Pryce
  • Photo by Will Pryce
  • Photo by Will Pryce
  • Photo by Will Pryce
  • Keith Flanagan
October 14, 2016

Londoners have another reason to retreat to the country: Wilderness Reserve has opened its final set of lodgings in Suffolk, England, adding to the stately 1827 Georgian home and converted cottages, farmhouses, and follies sitting posh and pretty on 5,000 private acres located just two hours from London. Altogether, the new Walled Garden and Garden Cottage (available as separate and side-by-side bookings) offer 12 bedrooms within the estate’s original Victorian walled gardens.

Now restored, the walled gardens surround a clutch of traditional glass houses with views of a one-acre kitchen garden for peckish guests. The locus is the central baronial hall, with vaulted ceilings, ample room for ritzy-rural gatherings, and two terrific English Ancaster limestone fireplaces. All of the rooms are kitted out with citified luxuries like en suite bathrooms and king-size Hypnos beds. The precious parcel also includes a cinema room, game room, and a thatched summerhouse with a sauna and a hot tub.

Should brazen guests ever feel the need to leave the well-stocked, walled-in gardens, the estate’s acreage is rich with clay-pigeon shoots, fishing, buggy tours, and an award-winning, naturally filtered swimming pool minted by renowned royal designer Kim Wilkie.

Combined nightly rates for the Walled Garden & Garden Cottage start at $1,290 based on a seven-night stay. (wildernessreserve.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Luxury Travel

2664 Stories Available | Advanced search
10 Epic Ski Trips for 2017
The 10 epic ski trips you have to book this season…
View Slideshow
The Best New Year’s Eve Parties in Every Time Zone
Wherever you’re headed this New Year’s Eve, we’ve got the countdown party for you…
View Slideshow
Photo by Lewahouse.com
This African Marathon Is the Ultimate Bucket-List...
Bragging rights included: Kenya’s thrilling safari marathon…
Read Article
Palace Hotel Tokyo Makes the Season Special with a...
The two-night package helps rekindle the flame with spa treatments, a seven-course dinner, and more…
Read Article
17 Reasons Why Wine Lovers Will Love Vienna
Famed for its composers and pastries, the Austrian capital is one of the top destinations for wine...
View Slideshow
British Columbia’s Most Extreme Heli-Skiing Trip
British Columbia’s most adrenaline-pumping heli-ski experience…
Read Article
The “Magic Remains” on this Controversial Caribbea...
Making magic on the Caribbean isle of Grenada…
View Slideshow
Photo by Oberto Gili
Vacation like Roman Nobility at This New Italian H...
This historic Italian villa is Rome’s most exclusive new hotel…
Read Article
Photo by ©Werner Straube
The Peninsula New York Debuts Fifth Avenue Suite
The spacious suite includes a 10-person dining room, marble bathroom, and more…
Read Article
Tanzania’s New Private-Island Retreat Will Take Yo...
Tanzania’s spectacular Thanda Island is a tropical retreat unlike any other…
Read Article
2664 Stories Available | Advanced search