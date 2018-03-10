Motors
Dassault Reveals New Falcon 6X Jet
The Falcon 6X replaces the Falcon 5X business jet, which stalled last year.
Get the Magazine
Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!
Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!
Newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter and go inside the world of luxury.
Elegant Project Affinity Is Up for Grabs
The 263-foot collaboration between Superyachts Monaco and the A Group created a yacht with a long, lean profile that’s reminiscent of older classic ocean liners.
5 Production Cars and Concepts at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show
From a track star to an all-electric autonomous car, here are a few notable debuts at the annual exhibition.
5 Captivating Conveyances that Capture the Spirit of Adventure
From an automotive homage to a superlative superyacht, these transportive titans are all about action.
Revology’s Shelby GT500 Remarkably Reimagines the Mod Sixties Mustang
The new 600 hp homage is far more than mere muscle.
The Superfly GTO 42 Lives Up to Its Name
The new Superfly GTO 42 is one of the coolest open boats to hit the water this year.
Dodge Demon Be Gone: Hennessey’s Exorcist Looks to Expel the Competition
The 1,000 hp Camaro conversion recently reached 217 mph at a test track in Texas.
6 Automotive Beauties to Bid On at the 2018 Amelia Island Auctions
The seven-figure four-wheelers include a barn-find Ferrari and Le Mans–placing Porsche.
Glickenhaus Goes for the Gusto with Two Supercars and a Beastly Buggy
James Glickenhaus recently previewed his prototypes at the Thermal Club in Palm Springs, Calif.
Best of the Best