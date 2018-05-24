Airbus Begins Production of the Ultra-Large-Cabin ACJ320neo Business Jet

After many years of anticipation, Airbus Corporate Jets has announced that the very first ACJ320neo has entered production. Components of the first ACJ320neo—the namesake of the ACJ320neo “Family,” which also includes the ACJ319neo—are already being manufactured across Europe and the company aims to begin final assembly of the bizliner in June.

The very first green example of the ACJ320neo has already been earmarked for UK air service firm Acropolis Aviation, which should take delivery of the jet in the fourth quarter of this year. Following that milestone, Airbus plans to squeeze in one more delivery before the end of the year. The first ACJ319neo will follow its siblings’ debuts next year, likely arriving to its new owner, German charter operator K5 Aviation, in the second quarter of 2019. In total, nine aircraft in the ACJ320neo family have already been sold: three 319s and six 320s.

The extra-wide-bodied ACJ320neo is one of the biggest private aircraft available, with a cabin that runs 91 feet in length and spans just over 12 feet. In a typical VIP configuration, it can seat as many as 25 passengers, who will be able to move about the cabin with ease thanks to a ceiling height of 7.4 feet. The jet can fly a whopping 6,897 miles at speeds of up to Mach .82 (about 614 mph).

The 320’s smaller sibling, the ACJ319neo seats up to eight in a VIP configuration. And while its cabin is shorter, it still retains the same cabin height and wide-body dimensions of the 320. It also has the same top speed, though it can fly significantly farther (7,767 miles) thanks to its lighter weight and greater fuel-storage capacity.

Given the size both models’ cabins, interior designers will have a huge canvas to work with. Aircraft completion company Comlux, which has already purchased 3 320s, has been planning for this launch for years, commissioning four notable aircraft interior designers to create over-the-top concepts for the company’s clients to choose from. Even Airbus itself has explored the interior possibilities of the new jet, creating the Melody concept highlighted in the gallery above.