Airbus Launches Airbus Corporate Helicopters

Airbus has launched Airbus Corporate Helicopters, a new brand for its high-end corporate and VIP helicopters. ACH will have its own logo and offer special top-shelf craftsmanship and individualized customer service, the company says. The brand covers a range of aircraft, with cabins that hold from five to 19 passengers.

The company aims to create an “exclusive ownership experience,” providing buyers with expert advice on every aspect of their new helicopter, from function to design. “This will include developing the color and paint scheme, the use of top-quality and exclusive materials, and major design work to ensure the aircraft meets the customer’s high expectations,” Frederic Lemos, global head of ACH, told Robb Report. The expected use of the aircraft determines the level of customization and finish trim, Lemos said.

The ACH offering extends across three product lines—ACH Style provides a light and efficient interior, with clean lines and spare design; ACH Exclusive adds higher standards of luxury and comfort; and ACH Editions offers a selection of designs created by luxury brands and designers, including Hermès, Mercedes Benz, and Peder Eidsgaard at Pegasus Design.

The ACH brand also will include HCare First, a tailored version of the company’s standard support package that will extend for the entire period of ownership. It features concierge-style service and support worldwide. “This service is specially tailored to better address low annual flight hours and high availability requirements,” says Lemos. “It includes a dedicated concierge-like contact center and a dedicated global network based on our current customer centers and approved maintenance centers.” Besides providing the best possible utilization of the helicopter, Airbus says, the ACH regimen will help preserve the aircraft’s resale value by ensuring it gets the best possible care and support.