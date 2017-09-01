// RR One

GET THE MAGAZINE

Subscribe today and save up to 66%*, plus get free access to the iPad and iPhone editions.

Subscribe

Airbus Reveals High-Speed Helicopter Project Racer

Airbus is developing a faster and more efficient helicopter that will be flying by 2020.

By on August 31, 2017
Airbus Reveals High-Speed Helicopter Project Racer Clean Sky 2

Related Articles

Helicopters have a great advantage over conventional airplanes—they can take off and land from small spaces like a city rooftop or a rural backyard. But they do have one drawback—they’re slow. Airbus Helicopters is working to change that with its new design concept, unveiled this summer at the Paris Air Show. Working with the European-wide Clean Sky 2 program that aims to create more efficient, quieter aircraft, Airbus is building the full-scale Racer, short for Rapid And Cost-Effective Rotorcraft, and plans to fly it by 2020. The one-of-a-kind technology demonstrator will try out a number of advanced features and will cruise at speeds up to 250 mph.

Airbus Reveals High-Speed Helicopter Project Racer Clean Sky 2

Airbus high-speed helicopter project Racer.  Photo: Courtesy Airbus Helicopters

The aircraft has evolved from a previous experiment, the X3 prototype, which Airbus flew in 2013, setting a helicopter speed record of 293 mph in level flight. The new Racer brings the concept closer to a commercial design, and aims to demonstrate its speed and efficiency for a variety of missions. The boxy wing design, which also was tested on the X3, provides a boost to the main rotor’s lift when flying in cruise mode. During ground operations, the wing also helps to shield the passengers from the “pusher” rotors. Those rotors, which generate thrust in forward flight, are driven by two RTM322 engines, built by Safran Helicopter Engines, based in France. The engines also power the main rotor.

Airbus Reveals High-Speed Helicopter Project Racer Clean Sky 2

Airbus high-speed helicopter project Racer.  Photo: Courtesy Airbus Helicopters

The experiment extends to the fuselage, which is built from hybrid metallic-composite materials, which are designed to be lightweight and easy to maintain. The Racer also uses a new high-voltage direct-current electrical generator, contributing a significant weight reduction compared to the current technology, according to Airbus. “The technical solution we have put forward is very appealing,” says Jean-Brice Dumont, head of engineering at Airbus Helicopters, “because it is simple and inexpensive. It is an illustration of perfect innovation, which is innovation based on reality.” A new commercial helicopter based on the Racer’s technology could be on the market by 2030.

Airbus Reveals High-Speed Helicopter Project Racer Clean Sky 2

Airbus high-speed helicopter project Racer.  Photo: Courtesy Airbus Helicopters

More Aviation

Comments

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Aviation

More From Our Brands

ad