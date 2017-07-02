This Boeing Business Jet Features a Custom Winch Design Interior

The interior of a Boeing Business Jet 737 offers lots of space to work with, and the creative team at Winch Design has lots of experience in how to make the most of it. With 800 square feet of cabin, the owner of Winch’s latest project aimed to create a “flying home” for himself and his family, with spacious private areas as well as plenty of options to entertain business guests while traveling to destinations around the world.

The design accommodates up to 19 passengers. A main lounge area features a stowable dining table that seats up to five. A second casual seating area accommodates up to four by the bar, with fold-away buffet counters that add more flexibility for entertaining.

Aft of the lounge area, an electro-dimmable sliding-glass door provides a hazy glimpse into the owner’s private zone—an office area with space to get work done, that also can serve as a refuge for family and guests. Plentiful entertainment options and oversize leather sofas ensure relaxation. The lounge also can be reconfigured to provide two comfortable double beds for guests.

Silver-flecked dark veneer complements the buttery cream leathers, with accents that employ exotic shell materials, hand-stitched motifs, mother-of-pearl accessories, and curated art selections. The aft cabin provides a full master-suite bedroom and bath, plus a 64-inch wall-mounted TV. All the details aim to provide a homey, comfortable feel even while traveling the world.

The BBJ-1 can fly 7,100 miles nonstop at speeds up to 540 mph. Cost for the airplane plus custom cabin is about $90 million. Winch Design, founded in 1986 as a yacht design house, is based in London.