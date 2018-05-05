Get the Most Out of College Tours This Summer with Magellan Jets’ 20-Hour Jet Card Package

Forget the days of packing up the station wagon and trekking along lonely highways for days on end to check out potential universities with your high schooler. Boston-based jet card and air charter service Magellan Jets is once again offering its popular 10-hour jet card for college tours. Introduced four years ago, the card provides a stress-free and efficient way to visit the universities on your student’s dream list and give them the opportunity to experience campus life firsthand.

The process starts with a consultation with Magellan’s team to assess your needs and organize the trip in a way that maximizes the time you can spend on the ground. Luckily, one major advantage to flying private is that many of the aircraft can land at airfields that commercial airlines cannot, allowing them to touch down closer to the campus in many cases.

The company will then determine the type of aircraft that best suits your needs based on the total number of passengers you will have flying with you and your range requirements. Options run from the seven-passenger Hawker 400XP light jet to the 14-passenger, Best of the Best–winning Gulfstream G450 long-range jet, with plenty of other models in between—meaning the perfect jet is waiting somewhere in Magellan’s fleet.

When the big day arrives and the prospective student boards the aircraft, they will be treated to a customized cabin loaded with gear relating to the college’s they are visiting—everything from hats and T-shirts to additional information about the schools and cities they will be visiting. Magellan has also partnered with college admissions consulting firm Top Tier Admissions to provide a private “college concierge,” who will provide data and accompany the student on their tours to ensure the right questions are asked to properly make a decision.

Magellan Jets’ 10-hour college tour package is priced at $57,000. If you’re interested in taking advantage of this offer, you have until the end of June to provide Magellan with a list of the schools your child is interested in visiting.