Deer Jet’s Cannes Film Festival Private Jet Trip Offers Guests the Red Carpet Treatment

Aviation service provider Deer Jet—which operates a 90-jet fleet of Gulfstream G450s and G550s as well as two Boeing Dreamliner jets—is offering film buffs and socialites the chance to experience the 71st Cannes Film Festival in VIP style. The 7-night private jet trip (May 6 to 14) departs from Beijing (a destination that Deer Jet can put within reach via direct flight from Los Angeles or San Francisco) and travels to Nice and Cannes before jetting to other destinations in the Cotes d’Azur and Provence regions. Two days in the City of Light round out the journey.

During the trip, guests will be transported in one of Deer Jet’s Gulfstream G550 business jets, which accommodates up to 14 passengers. And while Deer Jet may have made headlines by taking delivery of the world’s first Boeing 787 Dreamliner, don’t worry; the G550 won’t leave you feeling cramped. The jet’s spacious cabin—which offers a merciful 6 feet and 2 inches of headroom—is outfitted with large leather recliners and a plush couch. Two divans can be reconfigured into beds for power naps between destinations. In transit, guests can entertain themselves with onboard DVD and music players or by accessing the Internet on their own devices using the plane’s Wi-Fi.

During their stay in Cannes, the guests will be treated to red-carpet access and have the chance to mingle with celebrities at the festival’s official after-party. The rest of the trip will be filled with tours of picturesque villages, wine tastings, and authentic culinary experiences. For their last hurrah in Paris, the group will visit the Cartier Foundation for Contemporary Art and the Fondation Louis Vuitton, museums whose architecture—designed by Frank Gehry and Pritzker Prize–winning Jean Nouvel, respectively—is just as wondrous as the art housed within. Special by-appointment trips to fashion houses and ateliers can also be arranged. Along the way, the guests will stay at Robb Report favorites like the Mandarin Oriental, Paris and the Hotel Le Negresco in Nice.

Deer Jet’s special itinerary celebrating the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival is priced from around $37,500.