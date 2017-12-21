Deer Jet Tests Private Jet Flights to Antarctica

After a year of plotting and planning, China-based private-jet operator Deer Jet has successfully completed a test flight to Wolf’s Fang Airport in Antarctica. And with this successful test flight comes the launch of a new Deer Jet charter service between China and Antarctica.

“China is Antarctica’s second tourist source after the United States, accounting for 12 percent of some 46,000 visitors, and this number is forecast to increase by 200 percent in 2017,” explains company spokesman Iran Monroy.

Deer Jet evaluated hundreds of flight routes, possible risks, and flight support and emergency plans to make sure its route was the safest way to get to Antarctica. The company is feeling confident after the smooth, glitch-free test flight.

Deer Jet’s new service to Antarctica marks the company’s efforts to provide business-aviation access to the world’s most remote destinations. Earlier this year, Deer Jet began offering trips to the St. Regis Bora Bora Resort in Tahiti on board the first custom Boeing VVIP 787 business jet. (Read the story from RobbReport.com.)

After 22 years in operation, Deer Jet now flies to 800 airports across 180 countries and territories, offering aircraft management, brokerage, ground handling, FBO, air medical, luxury travel, and on-demand charters. The company has also expanded into superyacht charters, combination jet and yacht charter via partner Sanya Artemis Yacht Entertainment, and luxury tour packages to far-flung destinations such as Peru, Bolivia, and Chile.

Watch for further details on Deer Jet’s new flights to and from Wolf’s Fang Airport, Antarctica.