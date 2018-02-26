// RR One

Design Q Takes a Fresh Approach to Jet Interiors

Comlux and Design Q join forces in to bring unique styling to business-jet interiors for next-generation Airbus and Boeing models.

By on February 26, 2018
Design Q and Comlux Business Jet Interiors Boeing Airbus

Related Articles

Design Q, a boutique design firm based in London, has completed an interior design concept for Comlux America, intended for the next-generation business jets from Airbus and Boeing—the ACJneo and the BBJ Max 8. Comlux said its goal in soliciting the concept was to “obtain designer perspectives and concepts to capture the different cultures, styles, and tastes of potential VIP customers.”

DesignQ was asked to develop a unique concept utilizing unusual materials and styles. The design packages then are promoted to potential customers by both Comlux and the design studios. “This is truly a mutually benefiting relationship, and something that has never been done before in our industry,” said Scott Meyer, CEO of Comlux America. Concepts were also solicited from Alberto Pinto Design, Unique Aircraft, and Winch Design.

Design Q and Comlux Business Jet Interiors boeing airbus

Design Q was tasked with developing a unique concept using unusual materials and styles.  Photo: Courtesy Comlux

“Design Q is excited about the partnership with Comlux,” said Howard Guy, CEO of Design Q. “With Comlux’s capabilities and Design Q’s vision of the best customer experience, together we can lift the design signature of an aircraft to suit the exact needs of each VIP customer.” The project was done to stimulate customers who are considering buying these aircraft “to look at the interior with a fresh, less predictable palette,” Guy said. Some new owners focus on maximum passenger seating, he said, “but the vision of the interior certainly starts to make people take another look” at what they could do with the space, adding “some revolution and surprise.”

Design Q and Comlux Business Jet Interiors boeing airbus

Design Q took a fresh approach to the galley placement.  Photo: Courtesy Comlux

The Airbus ACJneo business jets offer the widest and tallest cabins in their segment, along with efficient new engines, Sharklet wingtips that reduce drag, and improved cabin comfort. The ACJ320neo can carry 25 passengers up to 6,900 miles, and the ACJ319neo can fly 7,800 miles with eight passengers on board. Boeing’s BBJ Max 8 can carry eight passengers for 7,700 miles.

Design Q and Comlux Business Jet Interiors Airbus Boeing

Design Q provided an interesting and comfortable configuration for the cabin.  Photo: Courtesy Comlux

 

More Aviation

Comments

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

Latest Galleries in Aviation

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Magazine

Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!

Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad