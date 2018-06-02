// RR One

Gulfstream Announces G500 and G600 Business Jets Nearing Certification and Delivery

Along with updates about the G500 and G600, Gulfstream used EBACE to announce a new speed record for the G650ER

The annual European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva is one of the year’s most important opportunities for aircraft manufacturers to generate buzz and excitement for their upcoming releases. And at this year’s conference—which ran from May 28 to 31—Gulfstream made an impressive showing with full displays of its upcoming G500 and G600 models, as well as the brand’s flagship G650ER.

Though Gulfstream did not introduce any brand new models this year (Bombardier debuted the Global 5500 and 6500), it did provide updates regarding its two new upcoming business jets, the G500 and G600. Further along in development, the G500—which made its first appearance at EBACE last year—has just completed function and reliability testing, paving the way for it to receive FAA type certification later in the summer. When the aircraft is finally delivered before the end of the year, it will be able to travel up to 5,984 miles at 652 mph (Mach .85), and seat 19 passengers.

Gulfstream G500  Photo: Courtesy Gulfstream/Matt Stephan

The G600—the bigger, longer-range sibling of the G500—made its European debut at the show. It flew into Geneva from the company’s home in Savannah, Ga., making the trip while traveling at an average speed of 691 mph (Mach .9) and setting a city-pair speed record between the two cities. The G500 isn’t as far along in the certification process as its stablemate, but the company is confident that the jet will have received FAA approval by the end of the year.

Gulfstream G650ER

Gulfstream G650ER  Photo: Courtesy Gulfstream

The third jet on display wasn’t new—the G650 debuted in 2012, followed two years later by the extended range ER version—but it continues to impress. Gulfstream announced that before the show, the largest, farthest-flying jet in Gulfstream’s portfolio set a new speed record between White Plains, N.Y., and Shanghai, flying over the North Pole to take the shortest route. This latest record is one of more than 70 the multi-time Best of the Best winning G650ER has earned over the years.

If all goes according to plan, Gulfstream has a jam-packed year ahead of it, and we’ll keep you up to date every step of the way.

