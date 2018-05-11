Jet Edge Reveals Posh New Headquarters at Van Nuys Airport

In March, jet-management company Jet Edge moved into a beautiful new headquarters at the north end of the Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley. The opulent, shiny-new facilities include a bright white hangar, a maintenance area, two stories of offices, and guest spaces finished in a style fit for its private clients. Robb Report toured the new facilities shortly after the spring move.

“I’m staying late every night because I just really like being here,” said Bill Papariella, CEO of Jet Edge International, as each member of our group sat nestled in big leather chairs and a sofa in his well-appointed office. “We’re excited,” he said. “I’ve been hanging out working in my office until like 11 o’clock at night. Usually I want to go home, put on music if I want to work late. And now I’m here, and I look up, like, wow, it’s 9:30. I’ve got everything I want here.”

A dazzling white 45,000-square-foot hangar is at the heart of the new Jet Edge facility. It accommodates large aircraft such as the Gulfstream G650 and Bombardier Globals while providing privacy and protection from the elements for its clients. Within the large hangar is 20,000 square feet of space for jet maintenance. Don’t forget your safety glasses—they’re available and highly recommended upon hangar entry.

“You can’t get these locations [at Van Nuys, Teterboro, and White Plains],” said Papariella. “There’s no real estate on this field. So getting these are like major coups—sort of like you’ve been anointed as one of the leaders of a certain territory. I think that’s why we’re so proud,” said Papariella.

The main building comprises 12,000 square feet of office space, some of which is reserved for Jet Edge clients. Guests can shake off the travel in a comfortable and contemporary lounge that beckons with sleek seating and a flat-screen TV—not to mention a view of the tarmac, which might be the best perk. For those clients who travel with a chef or who may call one in to each travel destination, a large commercial kitchen is at the ready for a made-to-order meal.

Security is provided around-the-clock via cameras located inside and outside the building. A secured gate surrounds the ample off-street parking.

For those who are unclear as to what Jet Edge actually does, Papariella quickly summed, “We are an operator of aircraft,” he said. “We used to get confused with charter flying.” Papariella further clarified that “Jet Edge is an end-to-end lifestyle luxury brand. The beginning of the process starts with a phone call [qualifying whether] you have enough money to buy a plane. Let’s talk about what that might look like. And then we talk about everything from interiors—how we’re going to set it up, what you want in pilots, and the type of experience in the cabin—to buying it, putting it on the certificate, and your first flight. We take that process all the way through to when you might be done with that plane and want to upgrade.”

Besides offering a place to call home and a hand to hold you through the buying process, the company also helps clients sell their current planes and upgrade to new ones.

“In 2017, we had nine owners—that I originally sold way back in the day—upgrade their current planes to larger planes. I think every five years we’ll see this churn,” Papariella said.

Besides buying, selling, and maintaining the plane and crew, Jet Edge makes sure everything on board is to each person’s taste. “Once you’re in the system, that first flight, [we take] care of every need you might want. It’s ‘Do you want catering from Nobu? Do you want a certain type of flight attendant who knows how to cook a certain type of meal?’ We have some that are great at sushi,” Papariella said.

It seems that the flagship offices are simply a sign of things to come.

“[The year] 2018, which is what we’re excited about, is about sustainable growth, attracting A-players to our business, creating a great work environment, and attracting the right owners to our facilities. This facility is sort of a reflection of where we’ve come to. From that standpoint, I think this is a good reflection of where we’re headed,” Papariella said.