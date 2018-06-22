JetSmarter Adds Free Private Suite at LAX Memberships

A membership with the private aviation company JetSmarter now comes with a complimentary yearlong membership to the Private Suite at LAX, a luxurious, reservations-only terminal for commercial-flight passengers that opened last year at Los Angeles International Airport.

A Private Suite membership costs $4,500 annually. For the additional $2,700-per-flight fee ($3,000 for an international flight), members can enjoy the Private Suite’s VIP services, which include on-site TSA and customs screenings without the long lines that greet passengers at the airport’s public terminals.

Private Suite members access LAX through a gated entrance and are escorted by a staff member to one of the terminal’s 11 private rooms, where they wait for their flight to depart. Each room includes a well-stocked food pantry, a private bathroom, a two-person daybed, a view of the runway, and an on-call attendant. While you wait, your check-in process is completed and your baggage is delivered to the aircraft. When it’s time to board your flight, you quickly pass through the TSA screening at the Private Suite and are then driven across the airfield to your aircraft.

If you’re flying into LAX, you’re met at your plane and driven to the Private Suite, where you can quickly clear customs, get into a car that’s waiting outside the terminal, and leave the airport through the private exit, avoiding the snarling traffic outside the public terminals.

JetSmarter is a Florida-based company that, through its phone app, enables members to arrange on-demand charter flights that they can share with other members, and it gives them access to seats on private aircraft flying posted routes. JetSmarter charges an annual membership fee that starts at $4,950 along with a one-time initiation fee of $3,000.

In addition to the complimentary annual membership to the Private Suite at LAX, JetSmarter members receive one free booking at the Private Suite—that is, the $2,700 or $3,000 fee for the Private Suite’s services is waived.