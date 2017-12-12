JetSuiteX to Donate Portion of Dec. 12 Ticket Sales to Fire Relief

JetSuiteX has announced it will donate a portion of all tickets sold on Tuesday, December 12, 2017, to the American Red Cross to help the organizations relief efforts in Southern California. This area of the state currently is under siege from five different fires, the worst and biggest of which is the Thomson Fire that stretches across Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, having scorched 230,000 acres and counting. Evacuations are in place for the tony neighborhoods of Montecito and Carpinteria, having blazed a trail through the seaside town of Ventura and the mountainous retreat of Ojai.

“In the days since the fires began, our pilots have navigated over the fire zones, and the scene is just heartbreaking. We are hopeful that in this holiday season, we can do at least a little to help support those affected by the fires in our region,” says CEO and Co-Founder of JetSuiteX Alex Wilcox.

JetSuiteX is a semiprivate charter air company based out of Irvine, California, that flies Embraer ERJ135s planes in and out of private jet terminals on routes between Burbank, several aiports in Northern California, Las Vegas, and Mammoth Lakes (during ski season).

The Embraer aircrafts seat 30 people in an all-business-class layout, with business-class legroom. Tickets start at $129 one way and include complimentary cocktails and snacks onboard the aircraft and in the FBO lounge, as well as a couple of pieces of luggage and the ease of arriving 20 minutes before flights, with no security line.

Tickets are available for travel through April 3, 2018.