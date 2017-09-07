JetSuiteX Offers Same-Day Roundtrip Flights for SoCal College-Football Fans

If you’re in the Los Angeles area and have or can get a ticket to the USC–Cal college- game or the UCLA–Arizona contest, JetSuiteX can get you to the stadium and back on the day of the game. The company has scheduled two special roundtrip flights for Southern California’s college-football fandom: Burbank to the Bay Area on September 23 for USC’s game at Cal, and Burbank to Tucson on October 14 for UCLA’s game at Arizona. The flights are billed as convenient, comfortable, and competitively priced. JetSuiteX also has scheduled a roundtrip flight between Santa Ana and South Bend for the USC–Notre Dame game on October 21.

For each of the two games in California, the plane will depart on Saturday, three hours before kickoff (starting times for the games have not yet been announced), and return about two hours after the game ends. Complimentary drinks—including beer, wine, and cocktails—and snacks will be served on the plane. The starting price for a roundtrip ticket is $400. For the USC–Notre Dame game, the plane will depart John Wayne Airport on Friday, October 20, the day before the game, and return Sunday, October 22. A roundtrip ticket costs $2,250.

“We looked at the calendar and said, ‘Hey, we don’t have a lot of flights on Saturday, and college football is the game here in Southern California, so let’s run a couple flights for our friends at USC and UCLA,’” says Rachel Porges, JetSuiteX’s vice president of sales and marketing. “We can create what we affectionately have termed ‘pop-up flights’ to fun activities and events that our customers—or customers that we want to attract—may be able to join,” she says.

Porges notes that the company created pop-up flights for the Coachella festival in Indio, Calif., in April.

JetSuiteX, a brand of the charter provider JetSuite, has been operating since 2016, offering daily service between airports in Southern California, Northern California, and Las Vegas. It uses a fleet of Embraer ERJ135 regional airliners that have been reconfigured so that the cabins seat only 30 people in an all-business-class layout. Flights depart from private terminals or private hangars, so passengers avoid the lines and other delays associated with the public terminals. They can arrive as late as 20 minutes before departure.

“We wanted to go within a fairly tight radius, so that we can do it cost effectively,” says Porges, explaining why the company selected the games it did for the pop-up flights. “And we wanted to do it to places that would be harder to get to without JetSuiteX. For the USC–Cal game, it’s a lot easier to just go up and get out without having to find a hotel in the Bay Area.” She says that flying between L.A. and Tucson usually involves catching a connecting flight in Phoenix. That would make it difficult to fly from L.A. and back on game day.

“The flight to South Bend is pricier than the other two flights, but the cost is comparable to what it would take to get to South Bend [flying business class],” says Porges. “Or you could fly to Chicago and drive for 2 or 3 hours in traffic.”