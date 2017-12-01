Leaders of Luxury: Alex Wilcox Says That For JetSuite, Reliability is Job One [Video]

Brought to you by ILTM and Robb Report, the Leaders of Luxury web series explores the future of luxury through the eyes of those who are determining it—the visionaries behind the world’s premier brands. In this episode, we sit down with Alex Wilcox, CEO and cofounder of JetSuite. Wilcox has spent his entire career working in the airlines industry (minus a couple of early years spent managing a rock band) at such companies as Southwest Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Kingfisher, and ultimately helping found JetBlue Airways, JetSuite, and JetSuiteX.