Magellan Jets Rounds Up Hurricane Harvey Relief Donations

Magellan Jets, the Massachusetts-based jet-card and on-demand charter company, is running a program this month that encourages its charter clients to contribute to the Hurricane Harvey relief effort. It’s a round-up option that enables you to raise the price of your charter booking to the next thousandth dollar. For example, if you charter a flight for $10,600, you can round up the price to $11,000. The additional $400 will go to the Texas Diaper Bank.

The program began September 1 and will run through the end of the month, when Magellan Jets will donate all the receipts to the diaper bank. Founded in 1997 and based in San Antonio, the charity provides basic-needs services for babies (including supplying diapers), children with disabilities, and seniors.

Magellan Jets’ Pay It Forward committee came up with the idea for the round-up program. The committee comprises eight staff members who organize the company’s charity events throughout the year. On Labor Day weekend, the committee ran a Boston-based relief drive for Hurricane Harvey victims.

“Whenever there is such a massive natural disaster that impacts so many Americans, it’s critical that we all pull together as a nation to come to our fellow Americans’ aid,” says Magellan Jets CEO Joshua Hebert. “That’s what we are seeing happening across the country, and our colleagues have been working diligently to put this program in place on top of the other relief efforts.”

Magellan Jets got involved with the hurricane early on. As Harvey struck, one of the company’s clients was sending a large amount of blood to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Houston, but the jet had to be rerouted through Galveston. Magellan Jets’ flight-support team contacted local police and airport personnel and helped get the blood to the hospital before it expired.

The selection of the Texas Diaper Bank as a beneficiary of the round-up program is consistent with Magellan Jets’ other charitable endeavors. Hebert is on the board of Raising a Reader, which helps families across Massachusetts develop literacy routines for their children. And the company’s president, Anthony Tivnan, is on the board of Camp Harborview, which provides free summer camp and a year-round youth center for underprivileged kids in Boston.