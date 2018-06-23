Magellan Jets’ New Summer Private Jet Trip Lets You Explore Italy by Land, Sea, and Air

Are your summer plans up in the air? Thanks to a new private jet travel package offered by Boston-based Magellan Jets in cooperation with Homebase Abroad and Worth Avenue Yachts, you may want to keep them there.

The Ultimate Summer Jetsetter package is a four-week trip that takes up to eight guests to unforgettable destinations across Italy—including Lake Como, Venice, and the Amalfi Coast—all the while staying at jaw-dropping villas from Homebase Abroad’s portfolio of more than 45 Italian properties. Not only that, the group will also spend an entire week cruising the Amalfi Coast aboard a charter yacht provided by Worth Avenue Yachts.

Your group will depart from the United States aboard one of the private jets in Magellan’s massive network—the exact make and model will depend on the size of your party and range requirements. After landing in Milan, you will travel to the neo-classical Villa Maria Taglioni on Lake Como for a week of water sports, hiking, exploring the property’s gardens, and shopping back in Milan. The next flight takes the your party to Venice for a week at Palazzo Alvera Altana, where you will have a private chef and private water-taxi pontile, not to mention access to gallery openings, market tours, and cooking classes.

The next jet hop takes you to Naples, from which you will take a seaside drive to Villa Astor on the Amalfi Coast in Italian sports cars. After a week at the villa, your group will finish up its trip with a weeklong stay aboard a yacht provided by Worth Avenue, from which they will explore the cerulean waters off the Amalfi Coast.

The Ultimate Summer Jetsetter package from Magellan Jets has a starting price of $500,000 for a group of up to eight people, but the final price is dependent upon things like the group’s starting location, length of visit, and jet type.