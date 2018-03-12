Elevated Excursions Use Private Jets to Take Day Trips to New Heights

If you have a free day—just one day—and you’re looking for a memorable way to spend it, Schubach Aviation has a few suggestions. The Carlsbad, California–based charter operator and aircraft-management company recently introduced Elevated Expeditions, a series of curated private-jet day trips from the San Diego area to such destinations as La Paz, Mexico, to swim with sea lions and whale sharks in the Sea of Cortez and a sommelier-led wine-tasting tour through Napa Valley.

The La Paz trip, which Schubach has arranged through Scott Dunn Private Journeys, is being offered in March and April. The Napa Valley trip, which includes private tastings at the Arkenstone, Vangone, and Memento Mori estates and a dinner at the Italics estate, takes place in May. The July destination is Malibu Rocky Oaks Estate Vineyards for a sunset dinner. Other Elevated Excursions will offer private access to the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance (August), Lamborghini driving at the Thermal Club near Palm Springs (September), and private shopping and dining at the Shops at Crystals in Las Vegas (October).

“We’ve worked with our partners to create these one-of-a-kind experiences,” says Kimberly Herrell, the president of Schubach Aviation, which has been in business for 26 years. “And part of the value is that you can do them in one day because you save so much time by flying privately. It’s quite thrilling to go somewhere, have a great experience, and then be back home that night.”

You can travel in a group as large as 12 in one of the heavy jets that Schubach operates, or in a smaller group (as many as six passenger) in a light jet. If you fly in a fully occupied aircraft that departs from the San Diego area (McClellan-Palomar Airport in Carlsbad or San Diego International Airport, where the aircraft that Schubach operates are based), the prices for each trip range from about $3,000 to $5,000 per person. The price per person is greater for smaller groups or for groups traveling farther distances.

“If somebody in another city wants to do one of the excursions, we can definitely put it together,” says Herrell. “If we don’t have aircraft in the area at the time, we have a network of other operators we work with. Of course, if you’re coming from the East Coast, you probably couldn’t go to La Paz and be back home the same day.”

The idea for Elevated Excursions sprang from a trip to the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance that Schubach organized last August for a group of clients. “We did it in partnership with Rolls-Royce North America and a couple of other automotive brands,” says Herrell. “Rolls-Royce sent a fleet of cars to pick us up at the airport’s private terminal, and we drove the 17-Mile Drive and had lunch hosted by Rolls-Royce at an estate in Monterey. Everyone had such a great time, and we were home that night. We realized we’ve got all these great partners, and we have access to a fleet of private jets at any time, so why not do more of these types of trips?”