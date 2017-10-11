Sentient Jet Provides Perks for Foodies and Art Aficionados

Andrew Collins, the president and CEO of the flight-card provider Sentient Jet, calls the client perks listed in the company’s annual Exclusive Benefits Guide “the surprise-and-delight piece of what Sentient offers.” One of this year’s offerings involves a partnership with the auction house Sotheby’s, and it promises to delight art aficionados. It begins with a private tour at Sotheby’s headquarters in New York, which hosts dozens of high-profile auctions each year. Cardholders then visit—by town car or limousine—two renowned Manhattan galleries: Otto Naumann and Adam Williams Fine Art, both of which specialize in Old Master paintings.

“You get three [including Sotheby’s] gallery tours, Champagne along the way, and exclusive access through Sotheby’s,” says Collins. “It’s very much in line with the other things we have in our partnership guide. Each partner brings something unique to the table for our cardholders.” Other collaborators include Saks Fifth Avenue and Linblad Expeditions.

Earlier this year, Sentient named chef Bobby Flay as its first brand ambassador. At the Kentucky Derby, Sentient and Flay—a horseracing enthusiast—hosted a breakfast for 150 cardholders and other guests. After helping to prepare the meal, Flay mingled with the crowd and then announced his picks for the race. For cardholders, a continuing benefit of the Flay partnership is preferred VIP reservations for up to four guests at any of his upscale restaurants. “If you want to get into Gato in Manhattan on a Saturday night and it’s full,” says Collins, “his team will make that happen.”