5 Exclusive Private Jet Flights That Will Get You to the Kentucky Derby in Style

Flying privately to Louisville for the Kentucky Derby has become as fashionable as wearing an elaborate hat to Churchill Downs on race day or ordering a mint julep in the grandstand. As many as 800 private aircraft are expected to fly into and out of Louisville International Airport for the 144th edition of the Run for the Roses, which takes place Saturday, May 5, and the Kentucky Oaks, a race for 3-year-old Thoroughbred fillies that runs the day before the Derby. The charter company Victor reports a 21 percent increase in charter requests for Derby weekend this year compared to last, and the membership-based private-flight provider Wheels Up has seen a 35 percent increase in bookings. As demand for private flights to the event continues to rise, some companies are offering their clients and members special Kentucky Derby packages. Continue on to see five of them.